Arsenal defender decides to leave Emirates after talks with Mikel Arteta: Reports

Kieran Tierney is reportedly set to depart Arsenal in the summer after holding talks with manager Mikel Arteta.

As per the Times (h/t HITC), the Scottish left-back is courting interest from Newcastle United and Aston Villa. The Magpies are touted as the most likely destination but Unai Emery is said to be personally keen on bringing him to Villa Park.

The Spaniard was the Gunners' manager when Tierney was signed from Celtic in August 2019 for a fee of €27 million. He has become a second-choice left-back under Arteta.

The Gunners signed Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City last summer, pushing Tierney down the pecking order. Newcastle, meanwhile, have Dan Burn, Matt Targett and Jamal Lewis as their left-back options for next season, with Paul Dummett's deal expiring this summer.

Villa are not short of options down the left flank as well, with Lucas Digne and January signing Alex Moreno at Emery's disposal. It remains to be seen what price tag Arsenal place on Tierney, whose contract runs until the summer of 2026.

The 25-year-old made 36 appearances across competitions this term, starting just 15 times. He can play as a left-wing-back and a left-back while also possessing the versatility to double up as a centre-half in a back three.

Kieran Tierney's sent five-word message to Unai Emery when he was sacked at Arsenal

Kieran Tierney could make just nine appearances across competitions under Unai Emery before he was sacked on 29 November 2019.

Following the Spaniard's departure, Tierney took to Instagram and posted an image with him, captioning it (h/t Football.London):

"Thank you and good luck. [handshake emoji].

Emery would have a good idea of Tierney's strengths and abilities from their time together at the Emirates. After all, he oversaw the Scotsman's arrival in north London for a respectable fee.

It remains to be seen if the two will be reunited at Aston Villa this summer. Aston Villa have European football to offer next term, having finished seventh in the league.

Arsenal have made the UEFA Champions League by finishing second this season but Tierney is unlikely to displace Zinchenko in the pecking order. Given his age, it would make sense for him to move elsewhere and make the most of his peak years.

The 37-cap Scotland international is managed by CAA Stellar, who also represent Aston Villa players Marvelous Nakamba, Bertrand Traore, Ezri Konsa, Jed Steer and Oliwier Zych.

