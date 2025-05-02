Arsenal defender Ricardo Calafiori linked with surprise transfer to return to Italy as details emerge: Reports

One season into his big-money stint at Arsenal, Riccardo Calafiori could be on his way back to Italy. MilanLive via Sport Witness, are momentarily reporting that AC Milan are looking to bring the left-back to the San Siro this summer.

After a successful spell at Bologna in the 2023-24 calendar year, the Gunners decided to go in pursuit of Calafiori. In the summer of July 2024, the north London outfit secured the Italian's signing for €45 million.

Calafiori was tipped to improve the gameplay and defensive proficiency of Mikel Arteta's side from the left side of the pitch. However, he has struggled with numerous knee and calf injuries that has affected his availability and performance.

This has seen him register only 26 appearances for the Gunners, and making five goal contributions this season. Myles Lewis-Skelly’s development and impressive display has also reshaped the pecking order at left-back.

Thus, MilanLive are reporting that Calafiori's current situation are prompting Milan to bid for the Italian left-back. The report also added that the Gunners will demand a fee worth €35 million if they are to part with Calafiori in the coming months.

The Gunners's interest in Milan's Malick Thiaw could also give room for a swap deal involving both players.

"Isak suits Arsenal’s style of play perfectly" - Bacary Sagna on why the Gunners should sign Newcastle's striker

Manchester City v Arsenal FC - Premier League - Source: Getty

Bacary Sagna has encouraged the Gunners to sign Alexander Isak, who he claims fits their style of play. The Frenchman also lauded Isak for his mentality and finishing proficiency in attack.

In a discussion with Paddy Power, Sagna said (via Gooner News):

"Alexander Isak suits Arsenal’s style of play perfectly. He has a young mentality and is very clinical in front of goal. Arsenal is a different team at the minute for these players. They have good enough players to create the danger themselves. If you are performing well in one team though, it doesn’t mean you’re going to perform well in another though.”

He added:

"Arsenal need to sign a striker in the summer with a purpose – like a number nine. They’ve had big injuries like Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz. That was a blow and is probably why it’s been so difficult to keep the consistency offensively. You need someone to cope, and you need a specialist.”

Having lost two strikers to injury at a critical moment in the season, the Gunners have struggled to attain perfection in attack. Signing Isak, who has delivered 26 goals and six assists in 39 appearances this season, could help solve the Gunners' attacking issues.

