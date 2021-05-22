Arsenal defender set to leave the club amidst interest from Lazio and Schalke - Reports

Arsenal left-back Sead Kolasinac is attracting interest from Schalke and Lazio and is expected to leave the Gunners this summer.

Kolasinac moved to Schalke on a loan deal last January. The Royal Blues gave him the armband to try and inspire the side to survive relegation.

While Schalke were unable to stave off relegation and will play in the 2.Bundesliga next season, Kolasinac is still wanted at the club.

The German side will face stiff competition from Lazio, as per Football.London, and the Italians are arguably in a better position to sign the Bosnian.

Sead Kolasinac is expected to leave Arsenal this summer with Schalke & Serie A side Lazio keen on signing the defender on a permanent deal, Football London understands. [@ChrisWheatley_] #afc https://t.co/B8o3AqLQnL — afcstuff (@afcstuff) May 21, 2021

Schalke’s sporting director Jochen Schneider admitted they would like to keep the Arsenal full-back as they look for an instant return to the top flight.

“That is our absolute dream,” Schalke sporting director Jochen Schneider told RUHR 24.

"He’s an incredibly good guy, lives for the club, pushes and pulls the cart. Sead embodies Schalke like no other.

“Of course, it is our wish to keep him until the end of his career and beyond.”

Kolasinac’s forgettable spell at Arsenal

After a bright start to his Arsenal career, Kolasinac’s impact at the Emirates slowly waned as he made far too many errors and lacked consistency.

Kolasinac made 26 appearances for Arsenal last season but managed just one Premier League appearance in the first half of the current season. He was subsequently loaned out to Schalke in January.

It does not look like he has a future under Mikel Arteta, so a move is likely. Considering he will only have a year remaining on his contract in July, he will not fetch Arsenal a lot of money.

A permanent move to Schalke is likely as he spent a good part of his youth career at Gelsenkirchen and got his big break at the Veltins Arena.

Schalke are hopeful Kolasinac will agree on a permanent move this summer as they will need a player of his experience leading the team in the second division next season.

Arsenal will want to get rid of him instead of losing him for free next year. The 27-year old’s current market value is around £7 million.