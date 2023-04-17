Arsenal delay Mikel Arteta contract talks amid interest from European giants: Reports

Arsenal have reportedly stalled their contract talks with Mikel Arteta. The Spaniard has interest from PSG but still has a couple of years left on his Gunners contract.

As per a report in The Sun, Arsenal will wait before handing a new contract to Arteta. The Spaniard signed a new deal last summer, keeping him at the club until 2025.

The new contract saw the manager get a pay rise in excess of £3 million per season. However, the Gunners are still interested in keeping the Spaniard at the club, but the contract talks will not resume until the summer.

While penning a new deal, Arteta said:

"I'm excited, grateful and really, really happy today. When I spoke to Josh [Kroenke] he could see the club at the same point and he wanted to take the club the way I wanted to do it. So everything that he's said, and that Stan [Kroenke] has said when I've been together with both of them, they've always delivered."

He added:

"We want to take the club to the next level and to compete really with the top teams. In order to do that, we have to be playing in the Champions League. We have to be able to evolve the team, improve our players, improve all departments, generate even more connection with our fans, improve the atmosphere at the Emirates, be able to recruit top, top talent and the best people for this club to drive this project to that level."

Interest mounts in Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has seen his stocks rise after an impressive season in the Premier League. The Gunners have been on top of the table for the majority of the season, but have are now handing by the threat as Manchester City are just 4 points behind with a game in hand.

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly shown interest in the Spaniard as they look to replace Christophe Galtier. The Ligue1 side could fine their current manager this season, amid poor form in the cup competitions and his leaked racist emails.

Manchester City and Barcelona are also keeping tabs on the Arsenal manager as their replacement for Pep Guardiola and Xavi.

