Arsenal to demand around £50 million fee to sell superstar this summer - Reports

According to reports, Arsenal are set to demand around £50 million to sell English goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale this summer. After playing an important part in the Gunners' 2022-23 campaign, Ramsdale made just six Premier League appearances in the recently concluded season.

After playing in their 3-1 win over Manchester United last September, he only made two league appearances, both against Brentford. This was notably because first-choice goalkeeper David Raya is on loan at Arsenal from Brentford.

The Spanish goalkeeper played the vast majority of the Gunners' games in the 2023-24 season, cementing his place in Mikel Arteta's future plans. Numerous reports have claimed that Raya will join Arsenal on a permanent transfer after his loan spell expires this summer.

Now, according to The Sun (via TBR Football), the Gunners are prepared to let Ramsdale leave the club. However, the report claims that they will demand a guaranteed £40 million alongside £10 million in add-ons.

There are no guarantees that any club would be willing to pay this amount for the English goalkeeper, who has made appearances for the Three Lions since his debut in 2021.

Mikel Arteta urged by former defender to sign new long-term deal with Arsenal

The Gunners have returned to former heights under Mikel Arteta's guidance in recent seasons. He has taken them back to the UEFA Champions League, where they notably reached the quarter-finals before getting knocked out by Bayern Munich.

Arteta also led the Gunners to two consecutive second place finishes in the Premier League. This has led former Arsenal defender Bacary Sagna to push for Arteta to sign a new deal at the Emirates Stadium. He told CoinPoker (via Football London):

"The most important signing Arsenal will make this summer is Mikel committing to the club with a new contract. The reason Arsenal are competing at the top is because of Mikel Arteta...."

"There is a real connection between every single part of the institution; from the players, the staff even the guys that don't work on the football side and the fans... There is a competitiveness and hunger in the squad that was missing until he walked through the door."

Mikel Arteta has already won the FA Cup with the Gunners, and the future under the Spanish tactician looks filled with trophies.

