Arsenal director Andrea Berta holds talks with 22-year-old star's agent over potential summer move: Reports

New Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta has held talks with Nico Williams' agent regarding a possible move this summer, according to Foot Mercato. The Spanish forward has been in a good run of form for Athletic Bilbao in recent seasons and has admirers across Europe.

Williams was heavily linked with an exit from the Basque club last summer, following a superb campaign with club and country. The 22-year-old helped Bilbao win the Copa del Rey and then powered Spain to Euro 2024 glory.

Clubs lined up for his services last summer, with Barcelona heavily tipped to take him to Camp Nou. Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) reportedly considered him a possible replacement for Kylian Mbappe but Williams ended up staying at San Mames.

However, the Spaniard is expected to take the next step in his career this summer and Arsenal are eager to prise him away. The Gunners are looking to add more bite to their attack after another disappointing season.

The north London side looks set to miss out on the Premier League title once again and are determined to improve the squad before the new campaign. Williams is one of the premier forwards in the world and can help Arsenal hit a higher gear.

Barcelona and Bayer Munich are also reportedly interested in signing the Spaniard. However, the Gunners have already established contact with the player's camp as they try to win the race for his signature.

Will Arsenal sign another LaLiga star this summer?

Arsenal are also eyeing a move for Martin Zubimendi this summer, according to recent reports. The Spanish midfielder has been a star performer for Real Sociedad over the years but is ready to take the next step in his career this summer.

The Gunners have been linked with the move for Zubimendi for the past few months. The north London side are likely to part ways with Thomas Partey and Jorginho this summer, with both players set to be out of contracts in a few months.

Arsenal want to bring in Zubimendi to strengthen the middle of the park and are apparently willing to trigger the £51m release clause in his contract. Real Madrid are also in the race to sign the player, and Defensa Central now reports that the 26-year-old prefers a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

While Los Blancos haven't made a decision on a possible move yet, Zubimendi is open to joining them at the end of this season.

