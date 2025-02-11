Arsenal doctors considering sending player for operation that would keep him out for significant amount of time: Reports

Arsenal are reportedly considering sending Takehiro Tomiyasu for an operation due to his knee problems. Daily Mail journalist Sami Mokbel has reported that the Gunners are concerned about the long-term fitness of the defender.

The Japan international joined the north London club from Bologna in the summer of 2021 for a reported fee of €18.6 million. Since then, Tomiyasu has struggled with injuries and has already missed 28 matches across competitions this season.

In the 2023-24 campaign, the defender was absent for 13 outings and missed 20 games in the season before. With a troubled knee affecting Tomiyasu's minutes, it is believed that Arsenal doctors wish for it to be operated on.

However, when available, the 26-year-old has been a handy option for Mikel Arteta. He possesses the ability to play at right-back but is more than comfortable playing at left-back as well. When required, Tomiyasu could also feature in a central defensive position.

While there was hope for the former Serie A star's return, Mikel Arteta confirmed in January that he would be out for an extended period, saying:

"Tomi has done some stuff on the pitch, but now because it’s been a long-term injury, we need to see how quickly he can progress and how he reacts."

With surgery on the cards and rehabilitation to follow, it is unlikely that fans will see the defender in action anytime soon.

Ben White targeting Arsenal return in Premier League clash against Leicester City- Reports

Arsenal right-back Ben White has returned to training following his minor knee problem that he picked up in November last year. A report from The Standard claims that the English defender could be back in action for the Gunners' Premier League match against Leicester City on Saturday, February 15.

With the former Brighton & Hove Albion man spending months on the sidelines, Arsenal fans may not have felt his loss due to Jurrien Timber filling in. The Netherlands international has been fairly good down this flank and it will be interesting to see whether he keeps his place once White returns.

While Timber is capable of playing at left-back, the likes of Myles Lewis-Skelly and Riccardo Calafiori may make it difficult for the former to find minutes in this role. Regardless of these headaches, Mikel Arteta will be delighted to have White back, who has played 12 matches this campaign, bagging an assist.

