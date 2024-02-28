Arsenal have reportedly made a four-man striker shortlist to add competition for current marksman Gabriel Jesus in the summer, according to Daily Mail. The four strikers are said to be Brentford's Ivan Toney, Bologna's Joshua Zirkzee, Napoli's Victor Osimhen and Sporting CP's Viktor Gyokeres.

Toney recently made his long-awaited return from his eight-month ban for violation of the FA's betting rules. He was one of the standout strikers in the Premier League last season, contributing 20 goals and four assists in 33 games. He has already netted four times in seven games this season.

Meanwhile, Zirkzee has been an attacking revelation in Serie A this season, leading the frontline for Thiago Motta's over-achieving Bologna side. The former Bayern Munich man has 10 goals and six assists this season in 28 games. He is helping Bologna to a potential European qualification spot in the league as they currently sit fourth.

On the other hand, Osimhen established himself as one of the best strikers in the world last season. He helped Napoli to a Scudetto and won the Serie A Golden Boot in the process, registering 26 goals and five assists in 32 games. He has continued his impressive form into 2023-24, having scored 13 and assisted four in 21 games across competitions..

Perhaps the most impressive of the four, however, is Viktor Gyokeres. The former Brighton & Hove Albion and Coventry City man has been on absolute fire this season for Sporting CP. He has bagged an eye-watering 30 goals and 11 assists in just 33 games.

Meanwhile, nagging injuries have kept Gabriel Jesus from getting back to his efficient best, limiting him to just 13 Premier League appearances this season. With Eddie Nketiah also rumoured to leave the club, Arsenal will desperately be looking to bring one of the aforementioned four strikers to the Emirates.

Arsenal keeping tabs on young Italian defender, with Inter Milan also interested

Arsenal are reportedly keeping tabs on young Italian defender Michael Kayode, who scored his first Serie A goal for Fiorentina last weekend.

The Gunners have reportedly monitored the fullback's progress ever since he broke into the Fiorentina first team. However, according to Football Italia, Inter Milan are also scouting the youngster and are interested in bringing him to the San Siro.

The 19-year-old has appeared in 25 games for I Viola this season, netting once and assisting thrice. He has been one of the key contributors to their success in the Serie A (currently 7th). They are also active in the Europa Conference League (Round of 16) and Coppa Italia (currently in the semifinals).

Multiple scouts and pundits have predicted that Kayode has the potential to become one of the best fullbacks in world football in the near future. However, Fiorentina recently extended his contract till 2028, making a move for the 19-year-old really difficult for Arsenal or Inter.