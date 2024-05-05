Arsenal duo who cost £90 million offered ‘lucrative’ offer to join Saudi Pro League: Reports

Arsenal may have to get to the negotiation table soon, as it is believed that two players in the Gunners' squad might be given offers to join the Saudi Pro League. According to reports from GiveMeSport (via Football Fancast), Gabriel Jesus and Thomas Partey could leave for the Middle East this summer.

The report has revealed that a number of clubs in the Saudi kingdom are interested in the Arsenal duo, and are contemplating making offers for them. Saudi Arabia has seen an influx of Premier League stars since Cristiano Ronaldo moved to Al-Nassr from Manchester United.

Three players from Liverpool - Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, and Roberto Firmino - moved to the Saudi Pro League last summer. So did former Chelsea stars N'Golo Kante and Kalidou Koulibaly, as well as treble winner Riyad Mahrez.

It could well be that Arsenal are the next club to join the Saudis at the negotiation table, with the summer transfer window now looming. The Gunners may not be averse to selling both players, especially as they are injury-prone and have only managed a combined 37 appearances in the Premier League this season.

Arsenal secure comprehensive 3-0 win over Bournemouth

Arsenal eased to a comfortable 3-0 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday, May 4, as the Gunners continue their bid for league glory. Mikel Arteta’s side had the mettle required to dispatch their mid-table visitors and maintain their place at the top of the standings.

Two goals at the tail end of each half showed the North London side's ability to control games and punish opponents late in the half, with another clean sheet showing their defensive class. Gunners shot stopper David Raya, who will win the Golden Glove award, added another impressive performance to the litany of fine performances this season.

Arsenal opened the scoring in the 45th minute after Cherries keeper Mark Travers brought down Kai Havertz in the box. A glorious ball played in the German from Martin Odegaard and the keeper was forced to concede the penalty. Bukayo Saka converted to send his side into the break 1-0 up.

The Gunners came out in the second half keen to secure the win and did so in the 70th minute through Leandro Trossard after a Declan Rice flick on. The Englishman found the Belgian with some smart play and the former Brighton man duly doubled the lead.

Rice turned from provider to scorer in the seventh minute of extra time after Gabriel Jesus found him in the box. The Gunners were comfortable in victory and will head into their next game confident of maintaining their fine run of form as they pursue a first league title since 2004.