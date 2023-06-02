Arsenal edge closer to securing services of top summer target as they agree personal terms with PL star - Reports

Arsenal are reportedly close to securing the signature of West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice. The Gunners have agreed personal terms with the 24-year-old, according to Football Transfers.

The north London club have not missed a step in their methodical march towards acquiring Rice. FootballTransfers first broke the story on May 13, revealing the ongoing discussions between Arsenal and West Ham regarding the transfer fee for the England international.

Rice reportedly had his sights set on Arsenal as his club of choice, greatly simplifying the dialogue on personal terms. Nevertheless, there are still significant obstacles to overcome to seal this deal.

While personal terms are no longer an issue, Arsenal and West Ham are to agree on the player’s transfer fee. Additionally, FootballTransfers has claimed that Rice holds a deep-seated desire to see the West Ham compensated fairly for his exit.

The unfolding scenario might just leave the door open for heavyweights like Manchester United, Liverpool, or Bayern Munich, to swoop in with a last-minute bid for the coveted player. The German outfit and the Merseysiders are unlikely to spend heavily on Rice, while United are uncertain about their ownership status.

Arsenal to have a substantial war chest ahead of transfer window: Reports

With next season marking the Gunners' triumphant return to the Champions League arena, Arteta has his eyes set on new additions.

The north London outfit battled Manchester City for the Premier League title in the 2022-23 season only to finish in second place. However, they will reportedly have a substantial war chest ahead of the new season.

The mechanics of the Premier League, with a reward for each position on the table, translates to the Gunners' coffers boosted by £41.8m, according to Football London. This is a handsome increase of approximately £6m, considering the club's fifth-place finish just last year.

As anticipation and hopes rise for the upcoming season, fans will be keen to see some new additions to the squad. The hunt for new blood is on, with the spotlight on promising names like Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo, among others.

Poll : 0 votes