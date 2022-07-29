Arsenal enquire about transfer situation of 25-year-old forward: Reports

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing West Ham United forward Jarrod Bowen this summer. The Gunners are keen to add another winger to their squad.

According to CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs, Arsenal have made a formal inquiry to West Ham regarding Bowen's availability. The 25-year-old was one of the standout players in the Premier League last season and could therefore look to move to one of England's top-six clubs in the near future.

Bowen joined West Ham from Hull City in January 2020 for £18 million. He enjoyed an impressive 2020-21 campaign, scoring eight goals in 38 Premier League appearances for David Moyes' side and helping the club finish sixth on the league table.

The forward took his game to another level last season, scoring 18 goals and providing 13 assists in 51 games in all competitions. He helped West Ham reach the semi-final of the Europa League and finish seventh on the Premier League table.

He made his debut for England in the Three Lions' 1-0 loss to Hungary in May and is expected to be in the reckoning for a place in Gareth Southgate's squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in November.

Arsenal have enjoyed an impressive summer transfer window thus far as they have addressed several weaknesses within their squad. They have signed Gabriel Jesus, Fabio Vieira, Marquinhos, Matt Turner, and Oleksandr Zinchenko.

The club's technical director Edu Gaspar is keen to continue bolstering their attack by adding another winger to their ranks to provide competition to Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, and Emile Smith Rowe.

However, West Ham are reluctant to part ways with Bowen. The Hammers will be keen to keep hold of their prized assets to continue their development under David Moyes.

Arsenal could turn to Dutch sensation Cody Gakpo if they fail to sign Jarrod Bowen

Wales v Netherlands: UEFA Nations League - League Path Group 4

West Ham's reluctance to sell Bowen could result in Arsenal switching their focus to PSV Eindhoven forward Cody Gakpo. The 23-year-old was one of the breakout players in the Eredivisie last season, scoring 12 goals and providing 13 assists in 27 league games. He helped the club finish second in the Eredivisie and win the KNVB Cup.

As per Fabrizio Romano, the Gunners are interested in signing the Netherlands international and will have to pay a fee in the region of £33.5-38 million to procure him this summer.

Gakpo will be keen to be a regular starter next season to boost his chances of being part of Louis Van Gaal's Netherlands squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He will therefore need to be guaranteed a place in Mikel Arteta's starting line-up before he moves to the Emirates Stadium this summer.

