Arsenal enter race to sign 21-year-old Liverpool target - Reports

Arsenal have reportedly joined Liverpool in the race to sign LOSC Lille forward Jonathan David. According to reports from Jeunes Footeux (via The Kop Times), the Gunners are interested in signing David.

The Canadian is currently valued at €50 million by Lille. Jurgen Klopp's side have been linked with David for some time now but could not face competition from Arsenal.

Liverpool have enough firepower upfront with the likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino in their ranks. However, Salah and Mane look likely to miss a chunk of fixtures next month as they will be representing their respective nations at the African Cup of Nations.

The Reds will therefore need someone to provide the goals they will be missing. Salah and Mane have combined to score 22 of Liverpool's 48 Premier League goals so far this season.

Meanwhile, Arsenal's situation in the final third looks bleaker. Star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has seemingly fallen out with Mikel Arteta due to disciplinary issues.

Alexandre Lacazette also looks set to depart in the summer as there have been no concrete steps taken by either party to extend his Arsenal contract.

Signing David is much more necessary in the longer term for the Gunners than it is for the Reds. The Lille forward would also fit in well with the youth project that Arsenal seem to be building at the Emirates.

However, David will be able to fight for major titles if he joins Liverpool, albeit in a reduced role in the playing XI once Salah and Mane return.

Arsenal and Liverpool target Jonathan David has impressed for Lille

Jonathan David joined LOSC Lille from Belgian club KAA Gent in the summer of 2020. David took his time to settle in but slowly began firing in Ligue 1.

The striker scored 13 goals in 37 league appearances as Lille pipped favorites Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to the Ligue 1 title last season. David has already netted 14 goals in 25 appearances across all competitions for the French outfit this season.

However, Lille have struggled and find themselves 11th in Ligue 1, 20 points behind league leaders PSG.

David's exploits are unlikely to help his side bridge that gap, though the French side could still get into the top four. They are currently just five points behind OGC Nice in fourth place.

David has also been incredible for the Canadian national team, having made his debut for them in 2018. The 21-year-old has played 24 matches for his nation and has netted a fantastic 18 goals in addition to laying out 10 assists as well.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar