Arsenal have reportedly entered the race to sign Mexican striker Santiago Gimenez from Dutch side Feyenoord, amid interest from their north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

According to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti, Gimenez has been on Tottenham's wishlist for a long time, but the Gunners have now made him a priority transfer target as well.

The Mexican has been one of the most prolific strikers in Europe this season, scoring 24 and assisting six in 38 games across all competitions. His performances have propelled Feyenoord to second place in the Eredivisie and the final of the KNVB Cup.

The 22-year-old's agent has labeled him one of the 'top 10 players in Europe' this season, with incredible potential to become even better than he already is. He is known to be phenomenally rapid and strong, with great positioning, work rate and a killer instinct in front of goal.

Arsenal have been enjoying an incredible season so far and sit atop the Premier League standings and are in the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League against Bayern Munich.

However, they have been severely lacking a top-quality striker, with Gabriel Jesus failing to recreate his pre-injury form and Eddie Nketiah blowing hot and cold. A host of players, including Leandro Trossard and Kai Havertz, have played up top for the Gunners with mixed results.

Arsenal will be looking to push for the signing of a world-class marksman in the upcoming summer transfer window, and Gimenez could really be the answer to their striker woes.

Arsenal set to compete with London rivals for signing of €20 million-rated Brazilian playmaker: Reports

Arsenal are set to compete with London rivals West Ham United for the signing of midfielder Arthur Melo from Italian giants Juventus, according to TuttoJuve.

The Brazilian is currently on loan at fellow Italian side Fiorentina and has made 37 appearances for La Viola across all competitions, becoming a key player in the squad.

Fiorentina have an option to make his move permanent but the player is likely to return to Turin and move on in the summer. His performances have attracted the two London sides, who could be tempted in the upcoming transfer window.

Arthur has previously played for a Premier League club, on loan at Liverpool in the 2022-23 season. However, he struggled with injuries and made just one appearance for the Reds.

The 27-year-old is definitely a talented playmaker and could be a valuable addition to the Arsenal squad if they make a move to secure his services in the summer.

