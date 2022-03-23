Arsenal and Everton interested in out of favor Real Madrid forward - Reports

Arsenal and Everton are reportedly interested in bringing in Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic.

According to Spanish publication Marca, the two Premier League clubs had expressed their interest in signing Jovic in the January transfer window. However, no negotiations have taken place between Los Blancos and any other club.

AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund are also rumored to be monitoring Jovic's situation.

Jovic has endured a rather torrid spell at Real Madrid since joining them from Eintracht Frankfurt back in the summer of 2019. Marca's report suggests that both the player and the club are aware that he will depart the club at the end of the current season.

Having been signed for around €60 million, there was plenty of hope that the talented forward would hit new highs at the Santiago Bernabeu. He made 27 appearances across competitions in his first season, but scored just two goals. His campaign was also interrupted by a foot injury and COVID-19.

Jovic returned to Frankfurt on a loan deal during the second half of the 2020-21 season, but scored just four times in 18 Bundesliga appearances.

Real Madrid brought him back for the ongoing campaign. However, he has made just 17 appearances across competitions this term, averaging less than 30 minutes per match.

The 24-year-old now looks set to move on after playing just 49 times for Los Blancos and scoring a mere three goals.

Arsenal could fulfill their striker requirement by signing Real Madrid's Luka Jovic

Arsenal's issues in attack this season have been well-documented. Despite sitting in fourth place, the club have scored just 44 times in 28 Premier League matches. While the Gunners are on course to secure UEFA Champions League football for next term, they need to address their lack of efficiency going forward.

Arsenal parted ways with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January, leaving only Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah as options for the striker role. Neither have been prolific enough while Mikel Arteta's side have also failed to bring in Dusan Vlahovic during the winter transfer window.

Both Lacazette and Nketiah look set to exit the Emirates in the summer as their contracts expire at the end of the season. Consequently, Arsenal need one if not two top forwards if they are to compete on all fronts next term.

Jovic's time at Real Madrid has been sub-optimal, but his first spell at Frankfurt proved that he can be a fantastic goalscorer. He scored 36 times in his first 75 matches across all competitions for the German outfit.

Should Arsenal find a way to sign him and get him firing, they will certainly have a capable forward on their hands.

