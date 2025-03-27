"Arsenal are expecting him to join in the summer" - Journalist claims LaLiga star is set to join Gunners despite recent Real Madrid links

Arsenal expect Martin Zubimendi to move to the Emirates this summer despite reported interest from Real Madrid, according to acclaimed journalist David Ornstein. The Spanish midfielder has been quite impressive for Real Sociedad of late and the Gunners are apparently working to prise him away this year.

The north London side are looking for midfield reinforcements, with Thomas Partey and Jorginho in the final months of their contracts. Arsenal want Zubimendi for the job, but recent reports have suggested that Real Madrid are also in the race for the 26-year-old.

However, speaking recently, as cited by Madrid Xtra, Ornstein said that he wasn't aware of Los Blancos' interest in Zubimendi.

“Without wanting to discredit the reporting of others, I personally haven't heard this. Arsenal are expecting Zubimendi to join in the summer. I don't know if that means it is completely done but for some time now they have been working on the basis that he will be coming in and a huge amount of work went into getting them to that point,” said Ornstein.

Real Madrid opted against signing a new midfielder following Toni Kroos' retirement last summer. With Luka Modric also in the fag end of his career, a move for Zubimendi now makes sense. The Spaniard has registered two goals and as many assists from 38 games across competitions for Real Sociedad this season and is under contract until 2027.

Are Real Madrid eyeing an Arsenal defender?

Martin Zubimendi

Real Madrid remain linked with a move for Arsenal defender William Saliba this summer. The Daily Mail reported last month that the LaLiga champions have made the Frenchman a priority target for the upcoming transfer window.

Los Blancos are expected to invest in the new defender before the start of the new season. Eder Militao has suffered two ACL injuries in 18 months, and his fitness remains a concern.

David Alaba also ruptured his ACL in December 2023 and only returned to full fitness earlier this year. The Austrian is on the wrong side of 30 as well and Real Madrid will have to lay down succession plans soon.

The LaLiga giants have reportedly identified Saliba as the ideal candidate to shore up their backline. The French defender has been a rock at the back for Arsenal in recent seasons and is among the finest in his position in Europe. However, he is under contract until 2027, and the Gunners want him to stay.

