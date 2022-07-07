Arsenal ‘extremely confident’ of beating Premier League rivals in race to sign transfer target: Reports

According to reports from The Express, the Arsenal higher-ups are 'extremely confident' that they can secure a deal for Lisandro Martinez from Ajax.

The north London outfit reportedly have the advantage in negotiations, having started them earlier than Manchester United. It seems as though the Red Devils might be unable to usurp the Argentine defender’s signature at Arsenal's expense.

Again, Ajax have no intention to sell both Lisandro and Jurrien Timber. Arsenal have submitted a new bid for Lisandro Martinez, as reported by @MikeVerweij . €40m with add-ons included, but Ajax always asked for €50m fee. Man Utd have also been in touch with his agentAgain, Ajax have no intention to sell both Lisandro and Jurrien Timber. Arsenal have submitted a new bid for Lisandro Martinez, as reported by @MikeVerweij. €40m with add-ons included, but Ajax always asked for €50m fee. Man Utd have also been in touch with his agent ⚪️🔴 #AFCAgain, Ajax have no intention to sell both Lisandro and Jurrien Timber. https://t.co/yjiTEt5g1j

Speaking to The Football Terrace (via Express), CBS reporter Ben Jacobs revealed that the Gunners remain confident that they can match Ajax’s asking price. This is something Manchester United cannot be so sure of doing, considering their protracted pursuit of Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong.

The Argentine defender initially had a price tag of £45 million, but due to the increasing interest in his services, Ajax have slapped another £5 million onto his valuation. While the Gunners are willing to match the increase, Manchester United might not be so willing.

𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 @TheEuropeanLad - JUST IN: Arsenal have placed a €40M offer for Lisandro Martínez which includes bonuses. Ajax want €50M guaranteed. [ - JUST IN: Arsenal have placed a €40M offer for Lisandro Martínez which includes bonuses. Ajax want €50M guaranteed. [ @MikeVerweij 🚨 - JUST IN: Arsenal have placed a €40M offer for Lisandro Martínez which includes bonuses. Ajax want €50M guaranteed. [@MikeVerweij] https://t.co/GAsITwapP9

Due to the effort to sign Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona and other targets, the Red Devils might not be able to shake the extra £5 million lose. A move to Arsenal might be the only one on the cards for Lisandro Martinez due to the finances involved. However, the presence of Erik ten Hag, under whom Martinez played at for Ajax, remains a point of attraction towards United for the player.

Arsenal could sign Alejandro Grimaldo instead: Report

The Gunners have been busy in the transfer window, and they're currently in the chase for the Manchester United target. However, some reports have stated that they are prepared to bid for Benfica defender Alejandro Grimaldo if they fail to sign Lisandro Martinez from Ajax.

This is according to the Daily Mail, who have noted that the Emirates Stadium hierarchy is keeping tabs on the 26-year-old defender. With just a year left on his Benfica contract, the defender is reportedly available for just £6 million, a bargain considering his consistency.

Kieran Tierney was ruled out with injury for a notable amount of time last season, and Mikel Arteta was forced to play non-natural left-backs in that position. With an affordable option like Grimaldo, who they were interested in back in 2019, the Gunners may decide to take him over Martinez.

With recent reports noting that the club are confident about getting Martinez, Grimaldo may have to look at other options instead. Either way, the future of both players will be decided this summer.

