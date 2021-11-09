Arsenal eye 22-year-old La Liga striker as Alexander Lacazette replacement - Reports

Arsenal have reportedly identified Real Sociedad forward Alexander Isak as their replacement for Alexandre Lacazette.

As things stand, Lacazette's contract with the Gunners is set to expire next summer. Arsenal have not shown much interest in extending the Frenchman's contract so far. The Gunners could let the striker leave for free in 2022.

According to reports from Sport Witness (via Team Talk), the Gunners have made Alexander Isak their top priority for next summer. Isak is currently one of the highest-rated youngsters and could be an excellent signing for Arsenal.

The Swedish striker captured headlines during his time on loan with Willem II Tilburg from Borussia Dortmund during the 2018-19 season. He scored 14 goals in 18 matches for the Dutch outfit while also netting five times for Dortmund's reserve team in the German fourth tier.

Real Sociedad snapped up Isak in the summer of 2019. He started well in his debut campaign in Spain, netting 16 goals in 45 appearances across all competitions.

Isak marginally improved on that tally in the 2020-21 season, registering 17 strikes in 44 appearances for La Real.

The 22-year-old Swede has scored five times in 13 matches across all competitions this season, including a goal and an assist in Sociedad's 2-2 draw with Atletico Madrid.

If Arsenal do manage to sign Isak, it could prove to be a fantastic long-term acquisition for the club.

Alexandre Lacazette's time at Arsenal marred by inconsistencies in front of goal

Alexandre Lacazette joined Arsenal in the summer of 2017 on a deal worth around £46.3 million from Olympique Lyonnais. Lacazette was expected to provide a solution to the Gunners' goalscoring woes. He arrived at the Emirates on the back of a 37-goal season for Lyon.

However, Lacazette could never reach the same heights at Arsenal. The Frenchman began well, scoring 17 goals in 39 matches for the Gunners in his debut season. He improved on that tally in the 2018-19 season, netting 19 times in 49 appearances.

Unfortunately for the 30-year-old, the arrival of Mikel Arteta in the Arsenal dugout put an abrupt stop to his productivity. Lacazette registered just 12 goals across all competitions in the 2019-20 campaign, though he bounced back well to score 17 times last season.

This time around, the forward has modified his game and has held the ball up for Arsenal's attackers to charge forward. The likes of Emile Smith Rowe, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Bukayo Saka have benefitted from Lacazette's hold-up play. He has in turn netted just three times in nine matches for Arsenal this season.

With his contract expiring next summer, the Gunners will lose a valuable component of their squad on a free. Regardless, the likes of Alexander Isak, Dusan Vlahovic and Andrea Belotti have all been linked with a move to Arsenal and could fill the void left by Lacazette.

