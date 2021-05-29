Arsenal eye €60M rated teenager – Reports

Arsenal are looking to sign Tiago Tomas from Sporting Lisbon this summer, as per a report in Record [via Sport Witness]. The report claims that the Gunners have reached out to the teenager and are looking to secure personal terms with him.

Arsenal have made contact with Sporting regarding their 18-year-old striker Tiago Tomas. [Record Via @Sport_Witness] — LTArsenal™ (@ltarsenal) May 28, 2021

Mikel Arteta is keen to take Arsenal back into the Champions League and wants to build a team for the future as well. He sees the Sporting Lisbon star as the ideal candidate to take things to the next level at the Emirates.

Record claims Tiago Tomas has a €60 million release clause in the new contract he signed this season. The deal expires in 2025, and Arsenal will very likely have to trigger the clause to sign him.

I know that Tiago Tomas isn’t the most popular player, but let me remind you: He is only 18 (!!) years old and has played 30 matches in the season we won the league.



An academy player who said: “Winning the league with Sporting was the happiest day of my life” 💚 #TT pic.twitter.com/qQobBSOmg0 — James (@James_SCP) May 28, 2021

Mikel Arteta wants squad revamp at Arsenal

Mikel Arteta was clear on his approach at the end of the season and highlighted the Gunners' big issue. He wants a squad revamp this summer, and that can only be done by adding fresh faces. Speaking to the media earlier this month, he said:

"We have already had an incredible amount of changes throughout the club in the last year or so. More than ever. We are looking to improve and we're looking to be much closer [than] where we are at the moment. I know there are certain things we have to improve.

"Now, it's how we evolve. There's a lot of things that have to be done, and they have [been] done. A lot of changes to make and a lot of them have been made. Now, it's time to evolve. We have made progression in many areas, I would say performance included, and that's supported by many factors we have looked at. Results-wise, to where we want to be, it has to be improved.

"We have to do better. We have to be more consistent, we have to win more games and in order to do that, there are certain things that have to improve. We'll see what happens in the summer."

