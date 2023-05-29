Arsenal eye entering talks to sign 24-year-old Nigerian winger: Reports

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Villarreal's Nigerian winger Samuel Chukwueze in the summer.

The 24-year-old has dazzled for the Spanish club this season, scoring 13 goals and providing 11 assists in 48 games across competitions.

The Gunners, meanwhile, are back in the UEFA Champions League next season after six long years after finishing second in the Premier League table. They were engaged in the title race with Manchester City but lost out after a run of two wins in eight games.

Manager Mikel Arteta is now keen on strengthening his squad for next season. As per Calciomercato, Chukweze is one of the players that have attracted the Spanish coach's attention.

Chukweze has been a part of Villarreal's youth ranks since 2018. He has so far made 205 senior appearances for the Spanish club, scoring 37 goals and providing 31 assists.

The Gunners already have the likes of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli. However, adding more depth will help Arteta as with his side set to play top opposition in the Champions League next season, Arsenal need squad depth.

Chukweze, 24, is contracted with Villarreal until the end of the 2023-24 season. He has an estimated current market value of €20 million.

Former Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez keen on a return to England

Alexis Sanchez established himself as one of the best players in the world during his time at Arsenal. The Chilean attacker made 166 appearances for the Gunners, scoring 80 goals and providing 45 assists.

Sanchez's career downhill after he moved to Manchester United in 2018. He scored five goals and provided nine assists in 45 games in what was a torrid Old Trafford spell.

The former Barcelona attacker, though, has reinvented himself in Olumpique Marseille. He has scored 18 goals and has provided three assists in 43 matches for Igor Tudor's side this season.

According to The Sun, the Chilean is keen on a return to the Premier League in the summer. Sanchez won several trophies during his time in England, including two FA Cup titles and one FA Community Shield.

His contract with Marseille expires this summer and he is set to become a free agent. Whether any club want to sign the 34-year-old remains to be seen. In his heyday, he was a world-beater. However, his age could make clubs decide against signing Sanchez.

Poll : 0 votes