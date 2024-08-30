Arsenal eye loan move for Premier League goalkeeper as Aaron Ramsdale replacement: Reports

Arsenal are allegedly interested in launching a temporary move to sign Bournemouth star Neto as an ideal replacement for Aaron Ramsdale.

Earlier this week, the Gunners agreed a deal worth up to £25 million to sell Ramsdale to newly promoted Premier League outfit Southampton.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Arsenal, who permanently signed David Raya for £27 million earlier this summer, reportedly recently identified RCD Espanyol star Joan Garcia as a top target. However, they have seen discussions stalled as the La Liga team are unwilling to budge from the star's £25 million exit clause.

Now, according to The Athletic, Arsenal have agreed a deal to snap up Neto on a season-long loan switch. The Bournemouth captain is set to undergo a medical with the Mikel Arteta-coached outfit on August 30.

Neto, who left Barcelona on a free transfer in the summer of 2022, has recently seen himself dethroned as his club's starting goalkeeper. The Cherries signed Chelsea's Kepa Arrizabalaga on loan earlier this week.

The former Barcelona and Juventus star has made 61 Premier League appearances so far. The 35-year-old Brazilian has conceded 96 goals and registered 13 shutouts in the league for Andoni Iraola's side so far.

Ramsdale, on the other hand, has represented the north London outfit 89 times in all competitions. The 26-year-old English goalkeeper has shipped 99 goals and registered 32 clean sheets for his current team.

Expand Tweet

Ben Jacobs sheds light on Arsenal's pursuit of new striker before summer deadline day

During a chat with GiveMeSport, journalist Ben Jacobs was queried to offer insight into Arsenal's summer deadline day plans. He responded:

"They've looked at [Feyenoord striker] Santiago Gimenez, who we know that Nottingham Forest are struggling to get over the line but, at the time of recording, are still working on. [Brighton & Hove Albion number nine] Evan Ferguson has been considered, but the price is very high, and he didn't have the most consistent goalscoring season last campaign."

Asserting that the Gunners are unlikely to spend big now, he added:

"And then [Sporting CP striker] Viktor Gyokeres is constantly linked. But again, the overall cost of that is deemed to be too high. And, at this stage, it would be very un-Arsenal like to drop [£67 million to £84 million] in the final days or hours of the market."

The Gunners have roped in David Raya, Riccardo Calafiori, and Mikel Merino for a combined fee worth up to £101 million so far this summer.

Mikel Arteta's side will next be in action against Brighton & Hove Albion in a league encounter at Emirates Stadium this Saturday (August 31).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback