Arsenal eye move for £125 million-rated star amid interest from Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr - Reports

Arsenal are looking to beat Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr to the signature of West Ham United star Mohammed Kudus in the summer, as per reports. Ghana international Kudus has been a revelation since arriving in England in 2023 and appears set to complete a switch this summer.

Ad

West Ham have endured a disappointing campaign, one in which star forward Kudus has failed to dazzle consistently. The 24-year-old still has suitors from Europe and beyond, and the Hammers may be willing to sell him to fund a squad rebuild in the summer.

TalkSPORT reports that Arsenal are prepared to move for the former Ajax man, who has also been looked at by Al-Nassr to become teammates with Cristiano Ronaldo. Mikel Arteta's side were interested in Kudus after his debut season in England but chose to wait instead of making an immediate approach.

Ad

Trending

West Ham value Kudus at £85 million, the amount of his release clause, for sides in Europe and £125 million for the Saudi Pro League. He has endured a disappointing campaign, scoring four times and providing three assists in 32 appearances for the club. This is a far cry to the 14 goals and six assists he scored in the 2023-24 season.

Cristiano Ronaldo and his Al-Nassr teammates appear set to miss out on the Saudi Pro League title for a third successive season. They will look to spend big in the summer, and will hope they can beat Arsenal to the signature of the forward.

Ad

Arsenal keen on forward compared to Cristiano Ronaldo: Reports

Arsenal are considering a move to sign Juventus forward Kenan Yildiz in the summer, as per reports. The Gunners are keen to strengthen their frontline after injuries exposed their lack of depth in the position this season, and Yildiz has emerged as a target.

Fichajes.net reports that Arsenal are keen on 19-year-old Turkiye international Yildiz, who has been likened to Cristiano Ronaldo. Mikel Arteta believes that his side will benefit greatly from signing a player who can dribble out wide and also provide a goal threat for the team.

Kenan Yildiz is one of the most important players at Juventus and was given the number ten shirt ahead of the 2024-25 season. The teenager has scored eight goals and provided four assists in 46 appearances for the Bianconeri this season, and has largely lived up to expectations. The Italian club will consider selling the Turkish star for around £77 million this summer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sulayman Salahudeen Sulayman is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. He has an overall experience of 4 years, having previously worked at the likes of SportsRation and ExtraTimeTalk. His tryst with the sport happened at a young age, playing it at home and watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup.



Sulayman has a good feel for the game, which is reflected in his descriptive articles. He double checks information via multiple sources for accuracy, and only uses top-tier platforms like Transfermarkt and Opta for statistical information. His experience and exploits in the industry have led Sulayman to cover the Nigerian Professional League for three years along with games involving the Nigerian national team. He has also worked in F1, joining hands with industry veterans to provide a smooth viewing experience in Nigeria.



Sulayman hails Lionel Messi as the one true GOAT, and his brace in Argentina’s 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup final win over Nigeria left a lasting impact on him. He also supports Chelsea at club level, having followed their dominance under Jose Mourinho. Sulayman also follows other leagues with Nigerian players like Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, and more. When not writing, he enjoys cooking and eating. Know More