Arsenal eye move for €15 million-rated keeper to replace Aaron Ramsdale - Reports

Arsenal are eyeing a move for Ajax goalkeeper Diant Ramaj, rated at €15 million, as a potential replacement for Aaron Ramsdale, according to FootballTransfers.

The England international is not happy with life at the Emirates Stadium due to the drastic fall in game time this season. Gunners manager Mikel Arteta has made David Raya their first-choice goalkeeper following his loan move from Brentford. The club reportedly have plans to make Raya's move permanent for £27 million.

This season, Raya has started 27 games, conceding just 23 goals and keeping 11 clean sheets. This is a stark difference from Ramsdale, who has played 10 games, conceded 11 goals and kept three clean sheets.

London giants now have their eyes on Ramaj, as per the aforementioned report. The Gunners have been following the 22-year-old since he was with Eintracht Frankfurt, and they remain interested in him. Ramaj is said to be comfortable with the ball on his feet. He has also impressed with his shot-stopping.

Arsenal would, however, prefer to keep Ramsdale over having to sign another goalkeeper.

Arsenal scoring spree in 2024 pleases Mikel Arteta

Arsenal have been showing off their attacking quality in 2024, scoring an impressive 25 goals in the Premier League.

In their latest game, they defeated Newcastle United 4-1, with goals coming from Kai Havertz, Bukayo Saka, and Jakub Kiwior. An own goal by Sven Botman started them off early as the Gunners powered to the win in front of their fans.

Mikel Arteta praised the team's varied scoring outlets, telling the press after the game (via Daily Mail):

"We are scoring goals in various ways. We have to continue to do that. It was a great performance. The intensity, the commitment, the aggression – we got rewarded. We cannot cry because of the result (the 1-0 Champions League loss at Porto on Wednesday). We showed how much we want it. We go again."

He further added:

"There is no secret. We are scoring goals in various ways. When we score, we want to go for the second, the third, the fourth. Today could have been much more as well."