Arsenal eye move for €40 million rated Liverpool target following Jurien Timber injury - Reports

In the wake of an unfortunate injury to Jurrien Timber, Arsenal are setting their sights on Liverpool target Perr Schuurs, who could fill the void left by Timber's absence.

With Timber sidelined for the entire season due to a cruciate ligament tear, the Gunners are reportedly willing to invest €40 million in a potential replacement.

Earlier this summer, Timber's acquisition from Ajax marked a major reinforcement for the Gunners, costing the same amount the club is now willing to pay for Schuurs.

The 22-year-old quickly made his mark, showing great promise in his new role, playing both as a center-back and right-back. His dynamic performance had already begun to validate the hefty price tag attached to him.

However, all that came to a halt with a severe injury during a triumph over Nottingham Forest.

Gunners manager Mikel Arteta has publicly acknowledged the bleak prospects of Timber returning to the pitch before the season's end. This unfortunate turn of events leaves the club scrambling for solutions in defense.

According to La Stampa (via SportWitness), efforts are already underway to address this pressing concern. The Gunners are said to have set their eyes on Schuurs, viewing him as an ideal replacement for Timber.

Although specific details about any formal approach or Torino's asking price have not been disclosed, securing Schuurs won't be a bargain based on other reports.

Rumors of earlier negotiations with other clubs such as Tottenham, Liverpool, and West Ham have hinted at a price range of €35–40 million.

The question now is whether Arsenal can successfully negotiate with Torino to bring Schuurs to London or if they will have to explore other avenues in their search for a strong defensive solution.

Adrian Clarke urges Arsenal manager Arteta to include Nketiah in starting lineup against Fulham

Ex-Gunners player Adrian Clarke is pushing for Eddie Nketiah to be included in the starting XI when Arsenal face Fulham in their Premier League clash this Saturday.

Clarke's call comes on the heels of Nketiah's standout performance in their recent 1-0 victory against Crystal Palace.

During Monday's match at Selhurst Park, the 24-year-old demonstrated his worth, playing a pivotal role in winning a penalty for Arsenal. His ingenuity allowed captain Martin Odegaard to score the decisive goal from the penalty spot.

This marked Nketiah's significant contribution in the first two Premier League fixtures of the season, filling in for injured striker Gabriel Jesus.

Clarke, who could hardly contain his admiration for Nketiah's performance, lauded the young striker's skill and movement that led to the crucial penalty.

He declared emphatically (via TBRFootball):

"For the penalty, Eddie [Nketiah] effectively won us the game, I know Odegaard scored us the goal, but Eddie won us the game with that piece of movement to win the penalty. He is playing on Saturday, he is playing on Saturday, there is no way you [Arteta] can leave him out after that performance."

As the game against Fulham looms, anticipation builds around whether Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will heed Clarke's advice. While Arteta's decision is yet to be made public, the push for Nketiah to start will gain momentum.