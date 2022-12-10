Arsenal eye move for Barcelona star who failed to impress at FIFA World Cup - Reports

Current Premier League table toppers Arsenal are reportedly looking to make a move for Barcelona forward Memphis Depay. This comes after news that Brazil striker Gabriel Jesus is expected to miss three months with an injury he sustained during the FIFA World Cup.

Spanish outlet Sport reports that Jesus' prolonged absence has named Depay as an option the London club could pursue in the upcoming transfer window. While Depay has had a mediocre outing for the Netherlands in the FIFA World Cup, the Gunners believe he is a striker with a similar profile to Jesus. Depay has 'a lot of mobility' and a 'great sense' for goals.

Memphis Depay's current situation is an interesting one. His contract is set to expire in June 2023 and while Barcelona have no interest in renewing him, the Dutchman is said to be determined to fight for his place. However, the La Liga giants are also not interested in losing him in the January transfer window. Sport have stated that Depay is unlikely to depart during the winter, making a deal for Arsenal difficult.

Tutto Juve reported that Arsenal are the latest among multiple teams interested in the striker. The Gunners believe that with Depay's expiring contract and middling performances at the World Cup, 'a low offer' could tempt Barcelona into selling him. With Jesus' injury, Arsenal currently have only Eddie Nketiah as their recognized striker option, while Gabriel Martinelli could also provide support.

Eintracht Frankfurt defender Evan Ndicka has reportedly agreed a deal to join Arsenal in the summer.

Arsenal have reportedly agreed to a deal to sign defender Evan Ndicka when he is out of contract in the summer, sources say. The Gunners are looking to complete a variety of deals over the winter but will wait until the summer to sign Ndicka.

Ndicka, who is highly rated in Germany, was referred to as a 'phenomenal' talent by Frankfurt head coach Adi Hutter. This completes Mikel Arteta's quest for a left-footed centre-back. He has Ben White, William Saliba and Rob Holding as his right-footed options, while Gabriel Magalhaes is the only left-footed option at the center of defense.

This projects to be a tremendous signing for the London outfit, and Ndicka has already informed Frankfurt that he does not intend to sign a new contract. He has been in fine form this season, starting 23 out of 24 games for the German club. He also helped them win the Europa League last season. The 23-year-old has played 162 games for Die Adler and made an impression against the Gunners' cross-town rivals Tottenham twice in the Champions League this season.

