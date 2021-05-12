Arsenal eye move for Manchester United target – Reports

Arsenal have joined the race for Brighton and Hove defender Ben White. The Gunners want to sign a top defender this summer and see the 23-year-old as the perfect fit.

As per a report in The Sun, Ben White is the latest defender on Arsenal's wishlist. The Englishman is a target for several other clubs, with Liverpool, Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund linked as well.

Arsenal are working on extending David Luiz's contract, but the Brazilian is reportedly unwilling to stay. The Gunners do not see Ben White as a replacement for the former Chelsea star but someone who could partner him in the heart of the defense.

The Sun report claims Brighton and Hove Albion are open to selling the defender in the summer. But the club is unwilling to listen to any offers below £45 million as per the report.

Ben White is a centre-back 😳pic.twitter.com/ClGY7PvZkR — Goal (@goal) July 23, 2020

Ben White urged to join Liverpool over Arsenal

Newport boss Michael Flynn, who had managed Ben White for a season when he was on loan, has urged the defender to reject Arsenal and join Liverpool. The League Two side's coach believes that Jurgen Klopp would be the ideal manager to take the center-back to his best. Playing with Virgil van Dijk would also make him the best English defender. He said:

"I'm that confident of Ben that I think he can force his way into any team. Let's not forget, he's going to have even better players around him, they'll bring him on. I'd love to see him at Liverpool. I know Pep Lijnders, the assistant, he's an unbelievable coach. So I know he will help Ben improve. He's got to do what's best for Ben White.

"That could be getting a season in the Premier League with regular games at Brighton, which I think he could do [Brighton boss]. Graham Potter might want to keep him and bring him on and then sell him for more money after a year in the Premier League. That's a decision for Ben, but for biased reasons, I'd be edging him towards Liverpool."

🤝 A glowing report for Rob Sanchez from @ben6white.



"The first day I saw him in training, it was mind blowing how good he was. Now with Rob nothing really surprises you, he can achieve whatever he wants to."#BHAFC 🔵⚪ pic.twitter.com/x5hMbHRthf — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) May 8, 2021

Brighton and Hove have avoided relegation this season and are keen to push up the table next season.