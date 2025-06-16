Arsenal eye move for Real Madrid star if they fail to get Rodrygo - Reports

Arsenal have identified Real Madrid's Brahim Diaz as an alternative to Rodrygo Goes this summer, according to Fichajes. Mikel Arteta is keen to upgrade his attack after finishing second in the Premier League for the third season in a row.

The Gunners have identified Rodrygo Goes as the ideal candidate for the job. The Brazilian's future with Los Blancos remains unclear at the moment, and the north London side are ready to take advantage.

However, Rodrygo is likely to cost a hefty fee, prompting Arsenal to seek alternatives. The Gunners have identified Diaz as a plan B and are ready to prise the Moroccan away from Real Madrid this summer.

The 25-year-old had a good run under Carlo Ancelotti last season, registering six goals and seven assists from 52 games across competitions. However, DIaz is also staring at an uncertain future following the Italian manager's departure last month.

The north London side are impressed with his performances and are now willing to offer him a chance to rejuvenate his career in the Premier League. Arsenal are even ready to offer €50m for the player, who is under contract until 2027.

Arsenal's proposal could be too good for the LaLiga giants to turn down. However, Xabi Alonso apparently considers Brahim Diaz a part of his plans and is unwilling to let him go. The Real Madrid manager wants to assess the Moroccan at the FIFA Club World Cup before making a decision regarding the player's future.

Are Real Madrid interested in Arsenal's Myles Lewis-Skelly?

Real Madrid have set their sights on Myles Lewis-Skelly, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The English left-back, who rose through the ranks at Arsenal, will enter the final year of his contract this summer.

Lewis-Skelly broke into the first team this season, and has been a revelation for the Gunners so far. The 18-year-old has shown maturity beyond his years and already looks like a future superstar.

Lewis-Skelly scored one goal and set up two more from 39 games across competitions for the senior side. The north London side have been trying to tie him down to a new deal for a while, but haven't found success so far.

Real Madrid are monitoring his situation with interest and are planning to sign him for free once his contract expires in 2026. However, Arsenal remain confident about convincing the player to sign a new deal at the Emirates.

