Arsenal eye move to sign 21-year-old La Liga ace tracked by Liverpool: Reports

Arsenal are reportedly interested in adding Athletic Club star Nico Williams, who is also being monitored by Liverpool, to their squad in the upcoming summer transfer window.

According to the Mirror, the Gunners are aiming to sign a new winger ahead of the 2024-25 season to ease the pressure on Bukayo Saka. They have been keeping a close eye on Wolverhampton Wanderers star Pedro Neto for some time, and have recently identified Williams as a summer target as well.

Arsenal, who are believed to part ways with Emile Smith Rowe and Eddie Nketiah this summer, are unlikely to be unopposed in their pursuit of Williams. Real Madrid, Liverpool, and Aston Villa have also been keeping tabs on the right-footed forward.

However, Athletic are reportedly not keen to sell the 11-cap Spain international and are confident that the player will also show his loyalty to his boyhood club. With the pacy star's deal set to expire in 2027, the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool will have to splash a hefty fee as well.

Williams, who made his professional debut in April 2021, has been a key starter for the La Liga outfit since the start of past campaign. The 21-year-old has contributed 14 goals and 16 assists in his last 67 appearances across all competitions, starting 59 of them, for his club.

Pundit backs Liverpool to beat Burnley after 3-1 loss against Arsenal in Premier League

Earlier last Sunday (February 4), Liverpool were handed a 3-1 loss during their trip to third-placed Arsenal. They failed to maintain their 11-match unbeaten run across competitions as Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, and Leandro Trossard all bagged a goal for the hosts.

In his column for the BBC, former Chelsea striker Chris Sutton predicted a 4-0 win for Jurgen Klopp's outfit in their Premier League home contest against Burnley. He wrote:

"I was surprised by how poor [they] were against Arsenal, because I'd covered their game against Chelsea a few days earlier when they were absolutely flying. Reds midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai is out for a month, which is a blow for Jurgen Klopp's side but, even so, I still cannot make a case for a Burnley win – I've thought they were going to be relegated for a long time."

Backing the Reds to beat Vincent Kompany's outfit, Sutton concluded:

"Liverpool cannot afford to slip up, and I don't think they will. They know what is at stake with Jurgen Klopp leaving at the end of the season. I don't know if Darwin Nunez will be fit enough to start but even if he isn't, I am expecting the Reds to overwhelm Burnley."

While the Merseyside club are atop the league table with 51 points from 23 games, Burnley are 19th with just 13 points from 23 outings.