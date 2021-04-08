Arsenal eye stunning move for Premier League star - Reports

Arsenal are reportedly set to reignite their interest in Wilfried Zaha this summer. The Gunners have been linked with the Ivory Coast star for a long time, but a move has never materialized.

According to 90Min, Arsenal are keen on signing a star player to work on the left flank and see Wilfried Zaha as the ideal target. The Crystal Palace star has two years left on his current deal and is keen on making a move in the summer, as per the report.

Wilfried Zaha confirmed in a recent interview that he held talks with Arsenal about joining the club when Unai Emery was in charge. However, the Gunners decided to snub the Crystal Palace star and signed Nicolas Pepe from Lille instead.

Zaha revealed on Jamie Carragher's The Greatest Game Podcast:

"I had a conversation with the manager actually. [Unai] Emery was just like, 'We don't really need to go through much'. He said he'd seen me play, he knows I can change games at any time and stuff like that. He was like, 'Yeah we'd love to have you' and I was just like, 'Yeah I'd love to come'."

"The conversation was rather straightforward because I played against him when he was manager of Arsenal. He saw what I could do, saw my work-rate, and what I could add to the team. Obviously, it was up to the club who they chose. And they chose Pepe over me."

Arsenal urged to sign Wilfried Zaha

David Seaman has urged his former club Arsenal to sign Wilfried Zaha in the summer. The legendary goalkeeper claims the Gunners need a goal-scorer and believes the Crystal Palace star is the ideal man for the job. He told the Target Men Podcast:

"I think he would be a good addition to Arsenal because he's a proven goalscorer. I don't know the reason why it hasn't happened as he obviously wants to come. Whether it's the agents and clubs not agreeing certain things, that must be the reason, but he's made it clear that he wants to come as he's an Arsenal fan. He would be a good addition to the squad, no doubt at all."

Crystal Palace have been reluctant to sell Wilfried Zaha for cheap as Manchester United have a big sell-on clause in the player's contract right now.