Arsenal eye surprise move for PL winger if they fail to land Rodrygo from Real Madrid - Reports

Arsenal are prepared to move for Brighton & Hove Albion star Kaoru Mitoma in the event that they fail to sign Real Madrid star Rodrygo, as per reports. The Gunners are prepared to make multiple attacking additions this summer, with a right-footed winger among their targets.
Journalist Florian Plettenberg reports that Mitoma has emerged as an option for Mikel Arteta's side amid interest from a number of sides. The Japan international features below Rodrygo and Nico Williams in the club's list of targets on the left wing after his impressive stint in England.
Unsettled Real Madrid man Rodrygo has been approached by several teams after rumours of his discontent in Spain began to make the rounds. Arsenal are one of the sides to have asked about the Brazilian, but his wage packet is considered beyond their means.
Gunners director Andrea Berta has Mitoma listed as an alternative to Rodrygo, and will sanction a move for the 28-year-old winger. The Japanese star is expected to cost around £42 million, with Bayern Munich also interested in signing him after missing out on Florian Wirtz.
Kaoru Mitoma is no stranger to transfer interest, having been approached by Saudi Pro League giants Al-Nassr just four months ago. Cristiano Ronaldo's side were prepared to pay up to £67 million for the forward, but the Seagulls were not prepared to sell their star midway through the campaign.
Mitoma is one of the worlds's best dribblers as he has a thesis written on the mechanics of dribbling, and is a very direct winger. The forward has scored 11 goals for the Seagulls this season, one more than his best-ever tally for the club.
Arsenal captain's preference for Real Madrid star comes to light ahead of transfer window
Arsenal have been strongly linked with Real Madrid forward Rodrygo, but their captain Martin Odegaard has another name on his mind. The Norwegian midfielder revealed in an interview with TV2 Sport back in March that Vinicius Jr was his target if his side were to strengthen from Los Blancos.
“Now I just said that Vinicius is the best in the world so it’s natural to take him.”
While Odegaard's comments from March were made without knowledge of Arsenal's transfer targets, their pursuit of Rodrygo has indicated their readiness to strengthen their attack. Talks continue to progress between the Gunners and their Spanish counterparts, as well as the forward's representatives, over a transfer.
Real Madrid are unlikely to sell Vinicius Jr, the reigning FIFA The Best Men's Player of the Year despite his obvious drop-off this season. The Spanish giants are in talks with the 24-year-old over a new contract, which will see him receive a higher financial package than he presently does.