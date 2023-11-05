Arsenal eyeing January move for attacking prodigy who has been linked with Manchester United – Reports

Arsenal are reportedly keen to sign Santos striker Marcos Leonardo, who has also been linked with a permanent move to Manchester United of late, in the upcoming winter transfer window.

According to Fichajes.net, the Gunners have identified Leonardo as a top January target due to his fine performances this year. However, they are likely to face tough competition from Manchester United and AS Roma, both of whom are in dire need of a promising striker now.

Arsenal, who currently have Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah as their number nine options, are reluctant to lose the transfer race in the near future. Hence, they have already lodged a bid of £17 million plus potential bonuses to add the Brazilian, who turned 20 earlier in May.

However, should Leonardo reject a transfer to Arsenal to join Manchester United in the future, he would likely relish more first-team minutes. He would pop up as a top competitor for Rasmus Hojlund, who arrived in a move worth up to £72 million from Atalanta in the summer.

Leonardo, who made his debut in August 2020, is currently in fine form for Santos. He has contributed 21 goals and four assists in 3609 minutes of action, across 42 games across competitions in 2023.

Arsenal great Paul Merson raises questions about Manchester United failing to sign star

Speaking on Sky Sports' Soccer Special show, Arsenal legend Paul Merson stated that Manchester United should have signed Tottenham Hotspur star Micky van de Ven in the summer. He said (h/t HITC):

"I would be asking questions if I owned the club. I would be sitting there now and I would be going to you as the manager: 'Why didn't we get the lad at Tottenham? He's Dutch. You are Dutch. You know the league, all the players. Why is he at Tottenham and he isn't here?'."

Opinion on United's current centre-backs, the ex-Arsenal star added:

"No disrespect to [Jonny] Evans, but you are playing a 30-odd-year-old next to [Harry] Maguire. [Raphael] Varane can't get fit. [Victor] Lindelof, I don't think is a real centre-half, if I am honest."

"Then you are looking at this player, who is one of the best centre-halves in the league, at the moment. And he isn't playing for Manchester United. He wasn't £80-£90 million, serious questions."

Van de Ven, 22, has impressed in his first three months at Spurs, helping them sit second in the 2023-24 Premier League standings. Since arriving in a potential £43 million deal from VfL Wolfsburg earlier in August, he has recorded four shutouts in 11 overall outings.

The Red Devils, on the other hand, are currently eighth in the league table with 18 points from 11 games. They have conceded 26 goals in 16 overall matches, losing a shocking eight games in the process.