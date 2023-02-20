Arsenal eyeing potential move to sign Denmark international: Reports

According to Fichajes, Arsenal are plotting a potential move for Danish striker Jesper Lindstrom. The 22-year-old has impressed for Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt this season, bagging nine goals and four assists in 28 matches across competitions this term.

Lindstrom came up through the academies of Danish club Brondby IF and made 65 appearances for them before sealing a move to Frankfurt in 2021. He has also represented Denmark internationally nine times in his career, scoring one goal.

Arsenal already have the likes of Gabriel Jesus, Eddie Nketiah, and Leandro Trossard in their ranks as attacking options. However, Jesus' injury has hindered the Gunners' Premier League title charge this season as they have often failed to find the back of the net on a regular basis.

While Nketiah has shown his quality from time to time, having a back-up could be a good idea. Lindstrom, given his tender age, could prove to be a long-term solution for the Premier League giants.

The player was a part of the Frankfurt team that won the UEFA Europa League last season. The Bundesliga outfit are currently preparing for their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 showdown against Serie A leaders Napoli.

Arsenal are back in pole position in the Premier League title race

Arsenal managed to regain their spot at the summit of the Premier League table with their 4-2 win against Aston Villa last weekend. With Manchester City dropping points against Nottingham Forest, the Gunners now hold a two-point lead over Pep Guardiola's team, having played one game less than the Cityzens.

Speaking after the match, Mikel Arteta pointed out that the team are bound to have close games like the one they had against Villa. Arteta said (via the Gunners' official website):

“At some stage you’re going to have to win games in the 94th minute or the 96th minute. You’re going to have to score from set-plays, you’re going to have to score when you’re down to 10 men."

The Spaniard further added:

“It’s about winning in any context. We always talk about that and today we had a really difficult context, especially with what happened after five minutes. The team showed a lot of emotional qualities which are needed to be up there. I’m really happy with that.”

Arsenal will return to action on February 25 as they take on Leicester City in an away clash.

