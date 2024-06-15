Arsenal face competition as Aston Villa make move for midfield target - Reports

According to The Times, Arsenal are set to face competition from Aston Villa for Amadou Onana.

Onana has been a key player for Everton. The 22-year-old Belgian has impressed and has become a transfer target for top Premier League clubs. Arsenal and Manchester United are among the sides interested in the player.

Jorginho is on the twilight of his career and Thomas Partey's future remains uncertain. Thus, the Gunners are keen on signing new midfielders to bolster their ranks. However, they are set to face stiff competition.

Unai Emery is also looking to reinforce his midfield. Douglas Luiz has been linked with a summer move to Juventus. While Weston McKennie could move the other way, a young midfielder like Onana could be a great addition to the Villans rank.

Onana mainly plays as a defensive midfielder and made 37 appearances across all competitions for Everton in 2023-24. He scored three goals and provided an assist as well.

Onana is contracted with the Toffees until the end of the 2026-27 season. According to Transfermarkt, Onana has an estimated market value of €50 million. It could cost much more to sign him this summer.

Arsenal name selling price for Emile Smith Rowe: Reports

While signing new players are on Arsenal's agenda, they want to sell players first. Emile Emith Rowe is one of the players the Gunners are looking to offload this summer.

As per Express, Edu wants a fee of £30 million to sell Smith Rowe. Kai Havertz, Leandro Trossard, Martin Odegaard, and others are on Mikel Arteta's ranks. Hence, Smith Rowe has struggled for game time.

The 23-year-old attacking midfielder is an academy product. He has so far made 115 appearances for the club, scoring 18 goals and providing three assists. Smith Rowe, however, played only 19 matches in 2023-24, registering two assists.

He is not expected to be a regular starter in the future either. Hence, a sale is in the best interest of both parties. Smith Rowe's current deal runs until the end of the 2025-26 season.