Arsenal face competition from Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan in race to sign 23-year-old Algerian forward: Reports

Arsenal are reportedly in the transfer race to snap up Union Saint-Gilloise attacker Mohamed Amoura, who has also emerged on Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan's respective radars of late.

Amoura, 23, has cemented himself as a key offensive figure at Union Saint-Gilloise since arriving from Swiss outfit FC Lugano for around £3.5 million this summer. He has scored 16 goals and registered two assists in 22 matches across competitions for his new Belgian club.

Now, according to Algerian news website La Gazette du Fennec, Arsenal have set their sights on Amoura with the intention of signing him in the future. However, they are set to face domestic competition from Wolverhampton Wanderers and Brighton & Hove Albion this year.

On the other hand, Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan are also interested in signing the right-footed forward. Ligue 1 pair Olympique Marseille and Olympique Lyon are also keeping close tabs on the Algerian now.

However, Amoura could opt to reject the likes of Dortmund and Milan as he is said to be very keen to ply his trade in the Premier League in the future. When queried about his future, he responded:

"I don't deal with that sort of thing. I let my agent handle it. But I still have dreams. Playing in the Premier League, for example. When I was young, I often watched the matches in England. Every match is a derby. We don't find this intensity anywhere else."

Amoura, who has a contract until June 2027 at Union Saint-Gilloise, would pop up as a fine squad option for Arsenal should he join them. He would offer competition for places across the Gunners' frontline.

Arsenal urged to sign target on swap deal

Speaking to ESPN FC, ex-Arsenal left-back Kieran Gibbs urged his former team to lure Douglas Luiz away from Aston Villa this month. Suggesting an exchange deal, he said (h/t SPORTbible):

"It's probably the best idea to go and get someone like Douglas Luiz. You can swap players. There's Emile Smith Rowe, there's Eddie [Nketiah], there's deals to be done there in this window."

Luiz, who has been linked with the Gunners since the start of the 2022-23 season, has been in fine form this campaign. The 25-year-old has contributed seven goals and five assists in 28 overall games so far.

A former Manchester City midfielder, the Brazilian would pop up as a crucial starter for Arsenal should he join them. He would form a midfield trio with Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard in their 4-3-3 formation.