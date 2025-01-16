Arsenal could face competition from Nottingham Forest in race to sign 28-year-old Premier League star: Reports

Arsenal could face competition from fellow Premier League side Nottingham Forest in the race to sign Brentford's in-form striker Yoane Wissa in the January transfer window, as per Metro UK. The 27-year-old has been at the forefront of the Bees' challenge this season, scoring 11 goals in the Premier League in 18 matches.

Overall, Wissa has found the back of the net on 12 occasions across all competitions, and is one of their most important players, alongside Bryan Mbeumo. Arsenal are big-time admirers of the latter as well, but the report suggests that Mbeumo will not be allowed to leave Brentford this month.

Wissa is an old-fashioned centre-forward who can comfortably play with his back towards the goal as well as an impressive base. He has fed off Frenchman Mbeumo's presence on the wings, who has scored on 13 occasions across all competitions this season and even bagged four assists.

Arsenal have been hampered by injuries to their key attackers recently, with Bukayo Saka ruled out for at least a couple of months with a hamstring injury. Striker Gabriel Jesus too needs surgery for an ACL injury, which will see him miss the best part of a year, if not more.

Recent injuries have forced Arsenal to look for strikers

These injuries have forced Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta to look into the market for viable attacking options, and Wissa seems to be the one he has zeroed in on. However, Forest will not allow the Gunners to have their way easily in this transfer battle and will be keen on pursuing Wissa doggedly till the end of the window.

For Forest, former Burnley and Newcastle United star Chris Wood has turned out to be a surprise package, scoring 13 goals in the Premier League already. The 33-year-old centre-forward has been one of the main reasons why Nuno Espirito Santo's side are currently third in the league table.

However, Wood's ascendancy at Forest has reduced Taiwo Awoniyi to a bit-part role. This situation, as per the report, has been keenly followed by West Ham United, who are also in the market for a centre-forward. Should Awoniyi depart Nottingham, the club will be keen on pursuing Wissa all the more.

Arsenal beat city rivals Tottenham Hotspur in a frenzied 2-1 north London derby in their midweek clash in the Premier League and currently stand second in the table with 43 points.

