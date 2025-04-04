Arsenal face competition from Premier League rivals for promising winger previously on Real Madrid youth team: Reports 

Arsenal are reportedly set to face competition from Premier League rivals Fulham for the signature of former Real Madrid youth team star Yeremay Hernandez. This is according to a report from TeamTalk, which claims that the Gunners are looking to add players in the attacking department this summer.

While Nico Williams is considered a prime target on the left flank, it is believed that Mikel Arteta and Co. are also looking at Hernandez as an alternative. The 22-year-old spent two years, between 2015 and 2017, with Real Madrid's youth setup and now plies his trade for Deportivo La Coruna.

So far in the second tier of Spanish football, Hernandez has made 30 appearances, bagging 11 goals and four assists. With his contract expiring in the summer of 2030, the aforementioned report says interested parties will have to pay around £30 million to secure the winger's services.

To make matters worse for Arsenal and Fulham, this report claims that Brentford are also interested in a move for the player. However, it is clear that the most attractive option among the lot is a move to the Emirates.

With the Gunners challenging for the Premier League and Champions League this year, they offer the chance to make big steps as far as Hernandez's career is concerned. Arsenal are likely to finish behind Liverpool in the title race and have a quarter-final against Real Madrid lined up in the Champions League.

At the moment, neither Leandro Trossard nor Gabriel Martinelli are considered a sure-shot starter on the left flank.

Sky Sports journalist shares his thoughts on Arsenal defender injury as Gunners prepare for Real Madrid clash

Gabriel Magalhaes

Arsenal welcome Real Madrid to the Emirates Stadium for the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final clash on April 8. However, the Gunners will be without central defender Gabriel, who hobbled off in the 2-1 win over Fulham on Tuesday, April 1.

With the Brazilian needing surgery and set to return next season, as confirmed by the club, Sky Sports journalist Nick Wright commented on the situation. Referring to the injuries of Bukayo Saka and Kai Havertz, he said:

"Gabriel's injury is every bit as big a blow as those losses. The Brazil international is vital to Arteta, his centre-back partnership with William Saliba is statistically the best in the Premier League."

Gabriel has played 42 matches across competitions this campaign, bagging five goals and three assists. He's been particularly threatening with his headers from attacking corners.

