Arsenal to face competition from Real Madrid for £33 million rated defender: Reports

According to a report by Caught Offside (via SHOOT), Arsenal could face competition from Real Madrid in the race to sign AS Roma's Evan Ndicka. This follows both clubs' reported interest in enhancing their backline ahead of a busy summer schedule.

Ndicka, who joined AS Roma on a free transfer in July 2023 from Eintracht Frankfurt, has proven to be solid in defense. Thus, his terrific run has not gone unnoticed as he's on the radar of some top-rated clubs in Europe.

Ndicka, 25, is best known for his proficiency in winning the ball from an opponent in quick succession. He's also a prudent centre-back whose defensive awareness is commendable.

The Ivory Coast defender has been a key player for AS Roma this season having registered 43 appearances and provided two goal contributions. Ndicka has also been able to put in some remarkable defensive performance for the Italian side.

In 30 Serie A appearances, Ndicka has made 99 defensive clearances, 29 interceptions and won 82 out of 157 ground duels contested (via FootyStats).

The Gunners’ interest in Ndicka could be seen as a move to provide an alternative to William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes at centre-back. Meanwhile, Real Madrid's interest in the Ivorian could be born out of the desire to enhance the depth at centre-back.

Los Blancos might also be looking to avoid a similar fitness situation that there were faced with earlier in the current campaign. Ndicka commands a market value of £33 million and he reportedly could be sold if Roma fail to secure European football at the end of the season.

How has Gabriel Magalhaes performed at centre-back for Arsenal this season amid Evan Ndicka's interest?

Arsenal FC v Chelsea FC - Premier League - Source: Getty

Gabriel has been a leader and a resilient centre-back in defense for Arsenal this season. Despite having a decent amount of defensive tasks, the Brazilian has immensely contributed to the attack.

In 41 appearances, Gabriel has registered eight goal contributions (five goals and three assists). Thus, he arguably deserves to be commended for his input in Mikel Arteta's backline.

His presence at the heart of the defense remains key for the Gunners as they aim to end the campaign with a title under their belt. Gabriel remains in contention for a start when Arsenal take on Fulham tonight (April 1).

