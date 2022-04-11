Arsenal fed up with 26-year-old and want to offload him this summer - Reports

Arsenal are ready to offload record signing Nicolas Pepe following a hugely disappointing three years at the Emirates Stadium, according to reports.

The Gunners signed the 26-year-old from Lille in 2019 for a reported £72 million (according to Transfermarkt), but he has failed to live up to expectations. The winger has scored 28 goals in 108 appearances, but has found first-team opportunities hard to come by this season, scoring just once and creating one another in 16 Premier League games.

The Ivory Coast international hasn't started a game since October, and The Mirror now report that the club are ready to sell Pepe for around £25 million. The report also claims that Arsenal are in pole position to sign Leicester City playmaker James Madison ahead of north London rivals Tottenham.

Arsenal Presser @APresserV2 Arsenal have set an asking price of £25m for Nicolas Pepe this summer. (#afc Arsenal have set an asking price of £25m for Nicolas Pepe this summer. ( @CmdotCom_En 🚨 Arsenal have set an asking price of £25m for Nicolas Pepe this summer. (@CmdotCom_En) #afc https://t.co/HOCz6HiZPr

Pepe has played just 110 minutes of club football since his last start against Crystal Palace on October 30. Bukayo Saka has made the right-winger's spot his own.

Pepe recently spoke of his frustration over his lack of game time as well as suffering due to a language barrier. Speaking to The Metro last month, Pepe said:

"I am focused on how well we do until the end of the season and the club’s target, which is getting into the Champions League. Then we will see what happens. Mikel Arteta has explained that to me and the coach knows what I think and how hard I’m working.

"It is also about communication. Sometimes it’s not easy to communicate with the language barrier. It has been a tough season for me. Of course, it is frustrating not to play. No player enjoys not playing but I have to respect the coach’s decision and the team is doing well at the moment."

SempreMilan @SempreMilanCom



Full story:



🤔 Would he be worth a punt for €30m? #ACMilan clearly need an upgrade on the right wing, and Nicolas Pepe is reportedly a target...Full story: sempremilan.com/pepe-arsenal-m… 🤔 Would he be worth a punt for €30m? 🎯 #ACMilan clearly need an upgrade on the right wing, and Nicolas Pepe is reportedly a target...📰 Full story: sempremilan.com/pepe-arsenal-m…🤔 Would he be worth a punt for €30m? https://t.co/ysAzTOaVyY

Arsenal slipping up at the worst possible time

Mikel Arteta's side are coming off the back of a horrific week, having gone from hot favorites for a top-four spot to outsiders.

Their 3-0 defeat at Crystal Palace on Monday was compounded by a damaging 2-1 home defeat to mid-table Brighton four days later. The Gunners now find themselves three points behind their arch-rivals Spurs, who have won four Premier League games in a row.

Conte's side also now have a significantly better goal difference than their neighbors, but Arsenal do have a game in hand. Arteta will also be cocnerned by the growing injury list at the Emirates, with sure-shote starters Kieran Tierney, Thomas Partey and Takehiro Tomiyasu all currently missing.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #transfers



Man United already discussed his name internally - Arsenal wanted him last January as West Ham but Darwin was not for sale. Darwin Núñez will leave Benfica in the summer, fee around €80m. His new agent will now meet with many top clubs to explore opportunities.Man United already discussed his name internally - Arsenal wanted him last January as West Ham but Darwin was not for sale. Darwin Núñez will leave Benfica in the summer, fee around €80m. His new agent will now meet with many top clubs to explore opportunities. 🇺🇾 #transfersMan United already discussed his name internally - Arsenal wanted him last January as West Ham but Darwin was not for sale. https://t.co/Eo5op4DERa

