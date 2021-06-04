Arsenal firm on their stance to sell midfielder for more than £8.6million - Reports

Arsenal are set to offload Matteo Guendouzi this summer and will only accept a bid higher than £8.6 million for the Frenchman as per Le10 Sport.

Guendouzi made a bright start to his Arsenal career under Unai Emery and was a regular under Mikel Arteta during the 2019-20 season. However, disciplinary issues saw him fall out with Arteta and he was subsequently loaned out in the summer transfer window 2in020.

The Frenchman left Arsenal to join Hertha Berlin on a season-long loan deal last year and put in some good displays for the Bundesliga side.

Guendouzi made 24 appearances for Hertha Berlin before a metatarsal fracture ruled him out of the season in May.

Hertha Berlin and Marseille linked with Arsenal’s Guendouzi

Guendouzi’s performances for Hertha Berlin have impressed the club’s hierarchy, who want to sign him on a permanent basis.

The 22-year old adapted well to life in the Bundesliga and Hertha could try to keep him ahead of next season. It remains to be seen what Hertha manager Pal Dardai plans to do this summer, as the club signed Guendouzi under former manager Bruno Labbadia.

Marseille are also interested in the midfielder, but are yet to agree to the fee Arsenal are demanding for his sale. Arsenal don’t want to sell Guendouzi for cheap and could extend the midfielder’s contract by an additional year to ensure he stays at the club until 2023.

While it is not ideal to have a player who is out of favor at the club, Arsenal do not want to lose the player on a free transfer in 2022. Arsenal signed Guendozi for £7.2 million in the summer of 2018 and want to make a profit on the sale of the player.

Should Guendouzi become a part of Arteta's plans, he will still be behind Thomas Partey, Granit Xhaka, and potentially, Joe Willock.

Willock had an impressive season on loan at Newcastle United in the second half of last season and could be given a few opportunities to impress next season. Guendouzi is better off at another club and will desperately hope either Hertha or Marseille can fork out the money for his sale.

