Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus wanted on loan by club outside of Europe as surprise transfer interest identified: Reports

According to CNN Brasil, Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus is wanted on loan by Brazilian side Palmeiras.

Jesus started his career at Palmeiras before his 2017 move to Manchester City. He eventually joined Arsenal in 2022 and became a key player for Mikel Arteta's side. However, the Brazilian has recently struggled for goals and his future at the Gunners has been up in the air.

Palmeiras have emerged as an option for Jesus to return to Brazilian football as they are open to the idea of taking him on loan in the summer. However, whether Jesus would be willing to level European football at the age of 27 is doubtful.

Apart from Palmeiras, Juventus have been linked with a move for Jesus in the summer. However, Fabrizio Romano reported that Arsenal aren't yet considering selling Jesus.

While the Gunners want a new striker in the summer, they might keep Jesus as well. Eddie Nketiah, on the other hand, could be on his way out. Several Premier League clubs have shown interest in Jesus, as per David Ornstein.

Fabrizio Romano provides an update on Arsenal's stance on Gabriel Jesus

According to Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal would rather sell Eddie Nketiah instead of Gabriel Jesus in the summer. Romano noted that Nketiah has interest from the Premier League, as well as abroad.

He said that it's quiet on Jesus at the moment. Romano told Caughtoffside (via Arsenal Buzz on X):

"The feeling is that Arsenal could sell Nketiah instead of Jesus, because there's interest from clubs in the Premier League, and there was interest from Bundesliga last year. Nketiah could be on the move. For Jesus at the moment, it's quiet."

Expand Tweet

While Jesus hasn't been among the goals this season, the Brazilian still plays a key role in the attack for Mikel Arteta's side. His contribution to the team's build-up and attacking play is immense.