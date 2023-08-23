Arsenal forward wanted by Saudi Pro League club: Reports

Arsenal forward Nicolas Pepe is attracting interest from an unnamed Saudi Pro League club, according to French journalist Fabrice Hawkins.

Pepe, 28, joined the Gunners from Ligue 1 club LOSC Lille for a then-club record €80 million in 2019. The winger moved to the Emirates Stadium following an impressive two-year stint with Les Dogues, during which he bagged 37 goals and 18 assists in 79 games across competitions.

However, the Cote d'Ivoire international has struggled to justify his hefty price tag at Arsenal. During his first three seasons at the Premier League club, the forward netted 27 goals and provided 21 assists from 112 appearances across competitions.

Pepe fell out of favor under Gunners manager Mikel Arteta during the 2021-22 season, starting just five league games. He had a good season on loan at OGC Nice last term, contributing towards seven goals in 19 Ligue 1 games. That, though, was not enough to force his way into the Spaniard's plans.

Arsenal are, therefore, looking to offload the attacker, who has entered the final year of his contract. Turkish giants Besiktas were credited with an interest in signing Pepe. However, he has already turned down a three-year contract from the Black Eagles.

A Saudi Pro League club have now entered the fray to sign the former Lille star, according to the aforementioned source. The team in question, whose identity is yet to be known, have opened negotiations with the north London giants over a fee for the winger.

A move to the Middle East appears to be the likeliest option for Pepe with just over a week remaining in the transfer window. It remains to be seen if the interested club can convince the Ivorian over the move.

Besiktas open talks to sign Arsenal defender Rob Holding after Nicolas Pepe snub

Besiktas have turned their attention towards another Arsenal star after being rejected by Nicolas Pepe. They have entered into talks with the Gunners over a deal for defender Rob Holding. Like Pepe, the center-back is also in the final year of his deal at the Emirates.

The Gunners could be open to selling Holding, as he does not appear to be a major part of Mikel Arteta's plans. The Englishman was notably left out of the club's squad to face Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace in the Premier League. He was an unused substitute in their Community Shield win against Manchester City.

Arteta has William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes and Jakub Kiwior as center-back options in his team. Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu are also comfortable playing in the position. Jurrien Timber, though, is sidelined with a long-term injury.