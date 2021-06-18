Arsenal given boost in their hopes of signing Sheffield United star - Reports

Arsenal are reportedly keen to complete a move for Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge this summer. The club-record signing has been one of Sheffield's best players during the club's two-year stint in the Premier League. Berge has publicly stated his desire to move to one of the Premier League's 'top six'.

According to The Star, Sheffield United are demanding a fee in the region of £35 million for Sander Berge. They are also likely to demand that the majority of the money is paid up-front. This could prove to be a problem for Arsenal due to their current financial situation.

Sheffield United finished the 2020-21 season at the bottom of the Premier League table and will begin their 2021-22 campaign in the Championship. This will result in a massive decline in broadcasting and sponsorship income for the Blades.

As a result, the club are likely to part ways with some of their prized assets in order to raise income. Norwegian midfielder Berge is set to become one of the big-name departures from Sheffield this summer.

The former Genk midfielder is reportedly desperate to play European football once again, and has been linked with a move to Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur in recent months.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has made the signing of a top-quality midfielder one of the club's major priorities this summer. The Spaniard is eager to sign a midfielder to partner Thomas Partey at the center of the park next season.

Recent reports suggest Sheffield United might be willing to soften their stance on Berge's transfer. According to football.london, the club would be willing to accept a deal in which the £35 million transfer fee would be paid in installments by the Gunners over the next couple of years.

#AFC receive huge transfer boost in pursuit for Sander Berge. https://t.co/iSrtdO7SvB — Arsenal FC News (@ArsenalFC_fl) June 15, 2021

Also read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Barcelona acting decisively in the transfer market, Manchester United working on Sancho and more

Arsenal will need to sell a number of fringe players before signing Sander Berge from Sheffield United

Sander Berge (left) in action for Sheffield during their unsuccessful 2020-21 Premier League campaign

Arsenal currently have a number of fringe players in their squad that do not seem to have a future at Arsenal in the eyes of Arteta. The Gunners will be keen to offload the likes of Matteo Guendouzi, Lucas Torreira, Reiss Nelson and Ainsley Maitland-Niles this summer.

Sheffield United make Sander Berge transfer decision that is great news for #AFC. https://t.co/iSrtdNQhE3 — Arsenal FC News (@ArsenalFC_fl) June 15, 2021

The potential sale of the aforementioned players will help Arsenal raise the required funds to complete a move for Sander Berge.

Also read: Euro 2020: 5 surprise contenders for the Player of the Tournament award

Edited by Anantaajith Ra