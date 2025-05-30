Arsenal handed blow as 25-year-old defender decides to turn down transfer despite interest from Gunners: Reports

Arsenal have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of defensive reinforcements as AS Roma star Evan N'Dicka has decided to turn down their overtures, as per reports. The Gunners are prepared for a big summer with reinforcements eyed all over the pitch as they look to win major silverware.

Metro Sport reports that Mikel Arteta's side had identified N'Dicka as a defensive target, but the Ivory Coast international is prepared to remain in Italy. The 25-year-old is content in Roma and is keen to stay with the club and build on an impressive 2024-25 season under their next manager.

Arsenal had considered the option of signing a new centre-back or two to provide cover for regular starters Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba. Poland international Jakub Kiwior performed impressively when thrown into the deep end in the latter stages of the season following a hamstring injury for Magalhaes. The centre-back is however keen to move on, having failed to nail down a regular berth in Arteta's side.

If Kiwior does leave the Emirates this summer, the Gunners will be left scrambling for a replacement ahead of the start of the 2025-26 season. With Evan N'Dicka unlikely to entertain any interest from the English side, they will have to look at other targets in the position.

N'Dicka enjoyed his best season since joining Roma as a free agent in the summer of 2023, featuring in all 38 of their league games. The former Eintracht Frankfurt man has the mix of physicality and technical ability that makes clubs regard him as one of the most capable players in his position.

Arsenal close in on new contract for star: Reports

Arsenal are closing in on a new contract for centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes, as per reports. The Gunners are in advanced talks with the Brazil international to sign a new deal with the club after a series of stellar displays this season.

Fabrizio Romano reports that an offer is in place for a contract that will be valid until June 2030 for the 27-year-old defender. He will sign the new contract in the coming weeks amid interest from clubs in the Saudi Pro League.

Gabriel Magalhaes made 42 appearances for the Gunners across all competitions before suffering a season-ending hamstring injury in April. The former Lille man is expected to return to action in time for the 2025-26 season, and his club has expressed a keenness to keep him.

