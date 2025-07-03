Arsenal handed boost as priority target's current club ready to sell player if they receive good offer: Reports

Arsenal have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Real Madrid ace Rodrygo, as reports have revealed that the Spanish giants are open to a sale. The Brazil international is a target for the Premier League side after a turbulent few months in Spain, and has now been made available for a transfer.

Ad

The Athletic reports that Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso has now informed the club that they can listen to offers for the out-of-favour forward. The Spanish outfit will now look to receive suitable offers for the 24-year-old and Arsenal are in front of the queue, having held preliminary talks with his representatives.

Mikel Arteta's side are interested in signing reinforcements in the attacking positions, including a striker and a wide forward. Rodrygo's talent and versatility have made him a good target for the Gunners, who have nursed the idea of signing him since the closing stages of the 2024-25 season.

Ad

Trending

Rodrygo lost his place in the Real Madrid squad in the closing weeks of the 2024-25 season due to concerns over his application in training. The arrival of Alonso to replace Carlo Ancelotti gave the forward a new start, but he appears to not have impressed the manager. He has started just one game at the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup, playing a total of 23 minutes in their last three games.

Ad

Arsenal will need to pay a handsome fee to get the talented forward to join them from Real Madrid this summer. He will get a chance to play in his favoured left wing position for the Gunners if he signs with them.

Arsenal finalizing details for second summer addition: Reports

Arsenal are finalizing a deal to sign Brentford midfielder Christian Norgaard as their second signing this month, as per Fabrizio Romano. The Gunners have agreed with the Bees on a fee for the Denmark international and are set to complete his signing.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Romano reports that all documents for the transfer of the 31-year-old midfielder have been exchanged, and an announcement is all that is left. He will become their second signing after goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, who joined from Chelsea.

Arsenal have signed Norgaard as a replacement for experienced midfielder Jorginho, who has signed with Flamengo after his contract in London expired. They also have an agreement in place for the transfer of Spanish midfielder Martin Zubimendi as part of a midfield revamp following the exit of Thomas Partey.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sulayman Salahudeen Sulayman is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. He has an overall experience of 4 years, having previously worked at the likes of SportsRation and ExtraTimeTalk. His tryst with the sport happened at a young age, playing it at home and watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup.



Sulayman has a good feel for the game, which is reflected in his descriptive articles. He double checks information via multiple sources for accuracy, and only uses top-tier platforms like Transfermarkt and Opta for statistical information. His experience and exploits in the industry have led Sulayman to cover the Nigerian Professional League for three years along with games involving the Nigerian national team. He has also worked in F1, joining hands with industry veterans to provide a smooth viewing experience in Nigeria.



Sulayman hails Lionel Messi as the one true GOAT, and his brace in Argentina’s 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup final win over Nigeria left a lasting impact on him. He also supports Chelsea at club level, having followed their dominance under Jose Mourinho. Sulayman also follows other leagues with Nigerian players like Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, and more. When not writing, he enjoys cooking and eating. Know More