Arsenal handed boost as star player set to return to training, likely to be available to face Brentford in PL fixture - Reports

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka is reportedly set to be available for the weekend clash against Brentford (March 9) amid worries over his fitness (via The Boot Room).

The England international was feeling sick in the lead-up to the Gunners' 6-0 thrashing of Sheffield United on Monday night (March 4). However, the 22-year-old winger was cleared to start the match and even assisted Declan Rice's 39th-minute strike.

He was substituted at the halfway mark, creating doubts over his availability to take on the Bees. The news would certainly bring joy to Arsenal fans, who understand the youngster's value to the Gunners' title hopes this season.

Saka has been impressive this campaign, notching up 13 goals and 10 assists from 26 Premier League appearances. Currently, the north London outfit are third in the league standings, a point behind Manchester City and two behind leaders Liverpool.

With Liverpool and Manchester City set to face each other this weekend (March 10), Mikel Arteta's side could finish level on points with the league-toppers come Sunday night. If the Reds and the Cityzens play out a draw while Arteta's team win against Brentford, the Gunners would then be level on points with Liverpool.

Given the stakes, Saka's presence is of utmost importance, particularly with no natural left-footed replacement for the winger on the right-hand side.

FC Porto manager claims his side didn't get enough credit after Arsenal win

FC Porto manager Sergio Conceicao

FC Porto boss Sergio Conceicao was unhappy with the media after his side beat Arsenal in their first leg Round-of-16 Champions League meeting on February 21 (1-0).

The majority seemed to criticize the Gunners' display, which saw them fail to register a shot on target after seven attempts. Conceicao told Sport Witness (via Just Arsenal):

"They were also very weak… But they hadn’t lost for I don’t know how many games and had thrashed others in the Premier League. You’ll probably say that Benfica were very bad, but you have to give credit to the players and the work that each one did, within a very strong FC Porto organisation.”

Porto still have an incredibly tough job on their hands when they travel to the Emirates for the second leg on Tuesday (March 12). Mikel Arteta and Co. have won their last seven league matches, scoring 31 goals.