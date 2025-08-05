Arsenal handed double injury boost ahead of Premier League season opener against Manchester United: Reports

Arsenal have been handed a double injury boost as they gear up for their Premier League season opener against Manchester United. Gabriel Magalhães and Jurrien Timber have returned to first-team training after missing the pre-season games.

As per a report in The Standard, Gabriel and Timber are in line to be fit for the Premier League clash on August 17. The two defenders underwent surgery this year and were in a race against time to recover.

Gabriel had a hamstring surgery in April and was not ready to hit the pitch last month. Timber had an ankle issue and went under the knife in May, and is back in training for the first time.

Riccardo Calafiori is also a doubt, and was not spotted in the training photos published by Arsenal. Mikel Arteta was quizzed about the injured trio, and said earlier this month (via ESPN):

"I don't think so. If they evolve like they've been involved in the last few days, so Gabriel Magalhães, Calafiori and Timber, the three of them will be available."

Leandro Trossard, who was forced off injured in the Tottenham clash, was also missing in training today. Arteta spoke about the Belgian and said:

"He felt a little tweak. I think he tried to turn, and he was pushed and he felt something muscular so we'll have to assess him."

Kepa Arrizabalaga also missed the Tottenham clash, and Arteta was confident that the goalkeeper would be back swiftly. The new signing from Chelsea was spotted in the training photos and is expected to be on the bench for the clash with Athletic Bilbao in the Emirates Cup. However, his absence would not have been a big blow as the goalkeeper has been signed as David Raya's backup.

Mikel Arteta on Arsenal signing Noni Madueke from Chelsea

Noni Madueke has also joined Arsenal's training for the first time after completing his move from Chelsea. The winger had to skip the pre-season games as he needed to take a break after being involved at the FIFA Club World Cup in July.

Arteta spoke about his decision to sign another Chelsea player and said:

"It's probably because they have some great players and a lot of players! But we try to focus on the players that we want to sign, regardless of the club they are in. It's probably a coincidence. What is not a coincidence is the squad and the quality of the squad."

Madueke was the sixth Chelsea player signed by Arteta at Arsenal. He got Raheem Sterling on loan last season, while getting Willian on a free transfer in 2020 after his contract expired. The Spaniard has signed Kai Havertz, Jorginho, and Kepa Arrizabalaga on a permanent deal from the London rivals.

