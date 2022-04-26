Arsenal handed huge boost as 28-year-old edges closer to returning from injury

Arsenal have been handed a major boost as they approach the latter stages of the season. Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey could be set to return to action in the near future.

The defensive midfielder posted a video of himself running on a treadmill on Instagram, indicating that he could be involved in his side's final few games of the season.

The north London club are involved in a dog fight with cross-town rivals Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United for a place in the top-four of the Premier League.

The 28-year-old sustained a thigh injury in the Gunners' 3-0 defeat to Crystal Palace on April 5. Mikel Arteta claimed that the former Atletico Madrid star could miss the rest of the season after the game against Patrick Vieira's side.

"It's a little bit ambiguous but he has a significant injury and we'll have to keep assessing him. He will be [out] for some weeks. It could be [ that he can play again this season] but it could not be the case, because it's an area where he has a previous injury as well and he felt it straight away. He's not fit," said Arteta.

Arsenal felt Partey's absence during their 2-1 defeat to Brighton and their 1-0 loss to Southampton. Sambi Lokonga took the 28-year-old's place in Arteta's starting line-up against the Seagulls and the Saints. The Belgian, however, struggled to produce the goods.

Lokonga was dropped and replaced by Mohamed Elneny for the games against Chelsea and Manchester United. The Egyptian produced incredible performances against both teams, helping his side claim a 4-2 victory over the Blues and a 3-1 win over the Red Devils.

Despite Elneny's eye-catching displays, Partey's return to action is likely to be a massive boost for the club. The 28-year-old has shielded the club's back-line magnificently over the course of the season. His passing ability and leadership qualities make him a massive asset for the Gunners.

Arsenal currently sit in fourth place in the Premier League table, two points ahead of fifth-placed Tottenham. They will face their cross-town rivals West Ham and an in-form Newcastle UNited side before the end of the season. Their recent form, coupled with Partey's return, will give them the belief that they can finish in the top-four.

now.arsenal @now_arsenaI UPDATE: Thomas Partey is ahead of schedule to return to Arsenal from injury. He is recovering faster than expected.



Arsenal must sign a top-quality midfielder to partner Thomas Partey

Everton v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

Arsenal need to sign a ball-playing midfielder to partner Thomas Partey in the center of the field if they are to challenge for silverware in the near future.

The club are desperately short of top-quality options in defensive midfield positions. Sambi Lokonga has struggled to cope with the speed and physical demands of the Premier League in his debut season with the club.

Granit Xhaka has been in good form in recent weeks, but lacks the consistency required to help take the Gunners to the next level.

Mohamed Elneny produced two incredible performances against Chelsea and Manchester United. The Egyptian's contract is set to expire at the end of the season. He is keen to stay in north London but Elneny is not the long-term solution to the club's midfield problems.

Arsenal must prioritize signing a world-class midfielder this summer. Wolves star Ruben Neves has been linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium as per Football.london.

The Portuguese midfielder has made over 200 Premier League appearances for Wolves. His passing ability, tenacity, and eye for a spectacular goal arguably make him one of the best central midfielders in England's top flight.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava