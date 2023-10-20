Arsenal handed massive blow in Ivan Toney chase: Reports

Arsenal will be forced to work on a limited budget in January, which could affect their pursuit of Brentford striker Ivan Toney. As per The Athletic (via Metro), the Gunners have little motivation to do 'significant business' in January.

That's due to the club having invested in excess of £200 million on three players in the summer, which has constricted their budget. Along with the financial constraints, there's a feeling of contentment with the squad, leaving little motivation for the club to dive into the transfer market.

Arsenal have conducted transfer business with Brentford, having onboarded Spanish goalkeeper David Raya. However, with lingering concerns about breaching Financial Fair Play rules, the Gunners signed Raya on an initial loan that could turn into a permanent deal if certain conditions are met.

The Gunners' current priority lies in securing David Raya's transfer, after which they will explore possibilities for a striker. Arsenal have also been looking for a credible back-up for Bukayo Saka and strengthening the left side of defense.

However, as per the aforementioned report, the Gunners will focus on 'value-for-money' deals rather than spending big on popular targets. It remains to be seen whether Ivan Toney gets his dream move to Arsenal.

Revisiting Jack Wilshere's wonder goal for Arsenal against Norwich City

Ten years ago, the Gunners conjured one of the most aethetically pleasing yet complicated team goals against Norwich City in a 4-1 rout at the Emirates.

Former midfielder Jack Wilshere finished off a move started by Santi Cazorla, with Olivier Giroud keeping the move flowing with deft flicks along the way.

Cazorla played a quick one-two with Wilshere on the edge of the box, before releasing the Englishman into space. Wilshere then played an unbelievable one-two with Giroud, whose final pass was a touch of magic to release the midfielder into free space.

Having beaten the offside trap to perfection, Wilshere scored and started celebrating even before Norwich's defenders could catch up to what hit them.

The goal was one of the best scored under Arsene Wenger at the Emirates, and that team were the embodiment of 'Wengerball'.