Arsenal have held discussions with 20-year-old over new contract - Reports

Arsenal have expressed their desire to extend Bukayo Saka's contract in a recent meeting with his agent, according to The Athletic.

Saka has established himself as a key player for the Gunners since making his senior debut for them in 2018. The 20-year-old has made 121 appearances across all competitions for the north London giants so far.

The England international is proving to be instrumental in Arsenal's push for a top-four finish in the Premier League this season. He has scored nine goals and provided five assists in 28 league matches this term.

It now appears that the Gunners are prepared to reward Saka's growing importance to the team by handing him a new contract. According to the aforementioned source, Mikel Arteta's side have held initial discussions with the youngster's camp over a fresh deal.

It is worth noting that the forward last signed a contract agreement with Arsenal in 2020. If the report is to be believed, he agreed to a three-year deal at the time, with the club having the option to extend it by another year.

Arteta's side thus have control over the situation until the summer of 2024. However, as Saka continues to impress for the team, they are said to be determined to tie him down to a new long-term contract.

There are suggestions that the club will follow up on the initial conversation with formal talks. They could then table an offer to extend Saka's stay at the Emirates Stadium beyond the summer of 2024.

As per the report, Arsenal's ability to secure Champions League football could be important in their efforts to tie Saka down to a fresh contract. The financial package offered could also prove to be key in the process.

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka has been linked with Liverpool

The Gunners will be hopeful that they can convince Bukayo Saka to put pen to paper on a fresh deal with them. However, they might have to be wary of interest from other clubs.

Liverpool have been credited withn an interest in Saka recently. With Mohamed Salah yet to extend his contract beyond 2023, there are suggestions that the Reds are eyeing the 20-year-old as a replacement for the Egyptian.

However, it remains to be seen if Jurgen Klopp's side have plans to make a move for the winger in the summer.

