Arsenal hierarchy in constant contact with Barcelona star's entourage in an attempt to strike summer deal - Reports

The future of Raphinha at Barcelona has been shrouded in uncertainty, and he could potentially be on the move to Arsenal, whose hierarchy is in contact with the winger's entourage. According to Sport (via SportWitness), the Blaugrana view him as an asset that could generate much-needed funds, and they are willing to sell him this summer.

Moreover, concerns have surfaced regarding Raphinha's attitude and reactions when being substituted off the pitch, according to the report. The player arrived at Camp Nou with aspirations of playing a starring role, and his dissatisfaction is palpable when things don't go as planned.

Sunday's edition of Sport featured Raphinha on its front page (via SportWitness), hinting at a possible return to the Premier League this summer. Arsenal, Chelsea, and Newcastle United have emerged as the frontrunners for his signature, with the Gunners reportedly adamant about securing the talented winger.

Sport claims that Arsenal's technical director, Edu Gaspar, has been in constant contact with Raphinha's representatives, laying the groundwork for a potential summer transfer. The Brazilian would provide much needed depth for the Gunners' squad.

Barcelona's willingness to part ways with the Brazilian star comes as no surprise, given their dire financial situation and the possible return of Lionel Messi. This situation has opened the door for Arsenal and other Premier League clubs to make a move for Raphinha, as they look to bolster their squads for the upcoming season.

Arsenal on the verge of signing Zubimendi, edging out Barcelona

Arsenal appear set to secure the signing of Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad this summer, leaving Barcelona in the dust. This has been reported by Spanish publication Diario AS (via Football London).

The outlet suggests that the Catalan club has opted not to pursue the skilled midfielder and will instead focus on Fiorentina's Sofyan Amrabat. The midfielder notably had an impressive 2022 World Cup run with Morocco.

The chances of Zubimendi joining the Gunners and playing under Mikel Arteta at the Emirates Stadium are now seemingly higher, with the report indicating that the transfer is "very close" to being finalized.

Back in March, during an interview with Spanish magazine Sport, Zubimendi dismissed any interest in leaving Real Sociedad during the winter transfer window. He stated (via Football London):

"Rumours, rumours, because I told my manager that I didn't want to hear anything, especially in winter. Leaving Real Sociedad aside with the season we are having would be illogical. Here I am very happy."

With Barcelona now pursuing other targets, the Gunners' path to sign the coveted midfielder has been cleared, potentially adding another vital piece to Arteta's squad for the upcoming season.

