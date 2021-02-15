Arsenal on high alert as Real Madrid could offload midfielder for €25 million - Reports 

Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos will come to the end of his 2-year loan stint at Arsenal at the end of this season with his future with the Los Blancos still uncertain.

🚨🌖| Real Madrid would be ready to sell Dani Ceballos to Arsenal this summer, if the offer is €25M or more. @larazon_es #rmalive — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) February 13, 2021

According to a recent report by Spanish publication La Rezon, Real Madrid could be looking to offload the midfielder to 'make money' this summer. Real Betis have been linked to a 25 million move, with the potential sale of Nabil Fekir on the cards for them too.

Although the report does not mention Arsenal explicitly, Ceballos' loan spell with the Gunners means that Mikel Arteta's side could pick up the Spaniard at an attractive price point in the summer.

In his 18-month stint at Arsenal, Ceballos has made 61 appearances for the Gunners. He has been a vital player for Mikel Arteta in central midfield, given the number of injuries the team have sustained this season.

Ceballos (who has been on it today) pulling out the no-look nutmeg assist. When he's good, he really is very good. — Sam Dean (@SamJDean) February 14, 2021

I don't like to use any excuses: Mikel Arteta on Arsenal's poor league position

Arsenal's Mikel Arteta

Arsenal took a step forward in their bid to qualify for European football next season as they defeated Leeds United 4-2 at the Emirates on Sunday.

Advertisement

However, Mikel Arteta touched on the North London side's disappointing league position ahead of the clash. The Arsenal manager stated that fewer number of transfers and the size of their squad is 'no excuse.'

"I don’t know. I don’t like to use any excuses. It is what it is," Arteta said. "We have to adapt and we have other players trying to do the job. But at certain moments, you need some consistency, you need a team that has to play."

"You need some consistency in your starting XIs and get that chemistry, that cohesion, that togetherness there and we haven’t been able to do that," Arteta noted.

Despite going on a favourable run of form following their Boxing Day win over Chelsea, Arsenal still find themselves in 10th position in the Premier League. They are 6 points away from Liverpool, who are in 4th place.

"It’s the context, it’s the situation, it’s COVID. It’s a strange year with no pre-season, there’s a lot of factors there. But I think still we could be in a much better place, just looking at what we’ve done in games ourselves and what we have given away," Arteta concluded.

The Gunners made up for the disappointing results against Everton, Liverpool and Tottenham with their excellent performance against Leeds on Sunday. Mikel Arteta's side will now look to put together another good run to strengthen their bid for European qualification.